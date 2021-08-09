FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced its first shipment of the VertaCure™ XP vacuum curing system to a China-based OSAT customer. The system will support high volume manufacturing of flip chip and wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications. Multiple repeat orders are expected from this customer for delivery in 2022.
During the evaluation process, the OSAT was able to validate the VertaCure XP's technical superiority over competing options – 5x less outgassing, 25-30% process time reduction and significant CoO (cost of ownership) improvement – for a variety of polyimides including the Hitachi Dupont HD-4100 series, Asahi BM-300 and BL-301, Fujifilm, and more. In addition, the VertaCure XP's vacuum technology provided excellent particle performance and allowed for a wider range of processes with which to create new applications.
"OSATs are increasingly critical to the supply chain as advanced packaging technology requirements evolve," explained Alex Chow, Asia Sales President & General Manager at YES. "This major win further confirms YES's ability to support OSATs globally with the operational flexibility, technology leadership and high economic value that they require. We look forward to helping these key customers create innovative solutions for the vibrant semiconductor market."
"Advanced packaging is a fundamental building block for innovation in the semiconductor industry. YES's leadership position is based on providing superior on-wafer results coupled with low cost-of-ownership. This order solidifies YES's growing role as a trusted global partner in the production of leading-edge technologies," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.
About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
