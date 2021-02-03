FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications, today announced that it has received a repeat, volume purchase order from a leading foundry for its VertaCure polyimide curing system and its next-generation VertaCure XP system. The VertaCure systems will be utilized for advanced packaging mass production processes such as copper pillar and fanout WLP to support 5G applications, heterogeneous integration and system-in-package. The systems are expected to be delivered in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and will serve anticipated growing demand from 5G smartphones, cloud servers and data centers.
"To accommodate performance requirements for speed, bandwidth, electrical and heat dissipation, leading-edge packaging technologies require multiple passivation layers and redistribution metal routings to connect various chips with tightened technical specifications," said Alex Chow, Asia Sales President & General Manager at YES. "Polyimide curing is an extremely critical process step because the film properties affect the device/package's performance and reliability. This repeat order validates the superior technical performance and value of YES's VertaCure product offering for high-volume-manufacturing (HVM)," Chow added. "We are very pleased to support this major advanced packaging expansion, and we look forward to working with this high-profile customer to meet their exciting production and technology roadmap."
"YES has maintained its leadership position in the advanced packaging market segment by consistently focusing on superior on-wafer results, cost-of-ownership and reliability. This substantial repeat order again confirms that YES is a valued and trusted partner in the production of cutting-edge technologies," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.
About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
