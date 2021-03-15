FREMONT, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a preferred provider of material modification and surface enhancement solutions for the semiconductor, life science and display markets, today announced that a leading memory manufacturer has ordered the YES VertaBond™ system for wafer-to-wafer and die-to-wafer bonding. The new system will be utilized in bringing next-generation HBM (high bandwidth memory) to market. It is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 to support the customer's R&D activities and initial production demands.
"This order marks an important milestone for YES, as it is a validation of our efforts to serve the memory market. This new VertaBond system will enable our valued customer's most advanced HBM development and pilot production," said Alex Chow, Asia Sales President & General Manager at YES. "We are very pleased and look forward to working with them to meet their exciting technology roadmap."
"YES has long been a leader in cutting-edge solutions for polyimide cure and wafer-to-wafer bonding applications utilizing novel vacuum technologies. We are pleased to introduce the VertaBond system for wafers and panels, which is based on this core competence, to customers with demanding 3D stacking and heterogenous integration applications in logic, memory and other critical areas," said Dr. Zia Karim, Sr. VP and CTO at YES.
About VertaBond
VertaBond is YES's new vacuum-based wafer-to-wafer and die-to-wafer bonding system. Its superior temperature uniformity and low vacuum environment work together to improve the properties of bonding interfaces and eliminate voids which can cause yield loss and performance degradation. Vacuum technology enables void-free bonding in less time, reduces thermal budget, and provides excellent bonding strength and particle performance.
About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
