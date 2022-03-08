LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past 100 years, March 8 has been lauded, promoted, and touted as International Women's Day (IWD). We applaud and support the collective mission to celebrate the achievement of women and fight for their equality and parity all around the world.
Making a positive difference for women is that important to us. It's so important to us that MES not only marks IWD, we embrace the overarching philosophy 365 days a year.
Heena Shah, Chief People Officer at MES says "At MES, we are grateful for the contributions of incredibly talented and hard-working women globally who care for our work-family and do awesome work! We are proud to have women who give more than their 100% daily to support our operations and growth. On International women's day, we thank them for their continuous contributions."
After all, MES couldn't be MES without the contributions of the women of MES. Their contributions are so integral to our work and organizational success that we almost hesitate to call them out on it.
And yet, we must.
Why? Because, like it or not, we live and work in a world where women's achievements are still overlooked, unappreciated, and undervalued.
Championing Women
While we would like to, we cannot claim to perfectly champion women. We are not perfect. What we are is committed to increasing opportunities for women and elevating their visibility.
Please allow us to introduce you to the movers, shakers, and go-getters of MES who just happen to be women.
MES United States:
- Heena Shah: Chief People Officer (CPO)
- Chhaya Gala: Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
- Shraddha Patel: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
- Carol Kwong: Director of Global Marketing
Ningbo Metrics:
- Fanny Lingnv: Accounting Manager
- Zoey Zhou: Quality Manager
- Candy Li: Human Resources Manager
Metrics Mexico:
- Jessica Ibarra Vazquez: Human Resources and Finance Manager
- Alina Alonso: Supply Chain Manager
- Rocio Garcia: Quality Manager
Empowering Women
We are incredibly honored and proud to celebrate each of these women.
They work hard and they deserve to be recognized.
The women of MES individually and collectively represent the best of MES. They've not only impacted our business for the better, but also improved our working relationships with our customers and with each other.
Here, Hiten Shah, MES founder and president shares his thoughts about the women of MES.
Q: When it comes to hiring, empowering, promoting, and celebrating women and their business achievements, what do you do differently at MES?
A: Honestly? We don't think "women" or "men." We hire and promote individuals on merit. That being said, the women of MES do an amazing job. If you came in from the outside and audited their achievements, you'd be astounded. They are incredibly productive team members and it's awe-inspiring to know the sheer amount of work they do while still managing to have their own lives outside of work.
Q: What unique characteristics do women bring to the MES workplace?
A: In general, women bring a more balanced perspective, which we, admittedly, need. Because, let's be honest, men are hammers. Hammers are good, but they shouldn't be the only thing we rely upon.
Q: What do you look for when hiring women?
A: What really attracts us to a potential candidate isn't the fact that she's a woman. We're not looking for women to hire. We're looking for people – people who are willing to learn, to push themselves to get better, and to care about the output. The women and men of MES? They're no different in that regard.
There's More Progress to Be Made
By now, we hope you've gotten a pretty good sense of our appreciation for the contributions and achievements of the MES employees who happen to be female. The truth is, our organization is essentially run by women. You'll find female leaders in every sector ranging from Marketing and Finance to IT and HR.
We're also pleased to share that we are a family-oriented organization – something that is equally important to all of our employees, both male and female.
There is one thing, however, that you may or may not have noticed. So, in the spirit of being transparent about our imperfections, we wanted to call your attention to it.
MES tops the world of supply chain management solutions and has locations all over the world. Bombay Metrics, located in Mumbai, is one of them. However, Bombay Metrics is comprised of 22 team members, including 20 engineers – none of whom are women.
The lack of female employees at MES India is not something we've intentionally cultivated. On the contrary. We are actively pursuing enthusiastic, committed, qualified individuals. There are cultural obstacles and unique frameworks that have made it challenging for us to find and hire women at MES India. But, we can promise, we are working on it.
Please share your thoughts with us. We'd love to know what you think.
