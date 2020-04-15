NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced its No Wrong Answers integrated marketing campaign to help more organizations across industries supercharge their websites with Yext Answers and provide consumers with official answers to their questions. The advertising campaign, which will run on connected TV, digital, social channels, and podcasts, is inspired in part by the swell of customer searches that Yext clients have seen on their own websites during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign kicks off on April 15th, which Yext has billed as "No Wrong Answers Day."
As part of the campaign, Yext has also built a custom website, nowronganswers.com, that features the No Wrong Answers Challenge, an interactive quiz-like experience where a business or organization can get a free assessment of how well their website answers the most popular questions people ask about them. A participant simply enters their company or organization's name and URL, and they are presented with the top 10 questions being asked about their brand online, followed by screenshots of how their website answers — or doesn't answer — those questions. The participant then grades those answers as either "correct" or "wrong," which generates a score and an overview of their website's performance by Yext.
Businesses and organizations can also request a free 90-day trial of Yext's site search product, Yext Answers, to integrate a powerful search engine into their website that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand complex questions. When people enter a question into the Answers bar, which features the Yext Official Answers seal, they can be confident they are receiving an official answer.
"No Wrong Answers is more than a campaign — it's a battle cry," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "People ask businesses and organizations millions of questions everyday, yet more often than not they get back outdated or incorrect information — or worse, no answer at all. With so much misinformation circulating online, it's never been more important for businesses and organizations to ensure they are the ultimate source of truth."
About Yext
The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like Taco Bell, Marriott, and Jaguar Land Rover -- as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department -- trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.
Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area -- and work-from-home offices all around the world.