NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced that it is offering for free its new site search product, Yext Answers, to help brands in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
For a 90-day period, eligible businesses across industries will be able to transform their own website into a powerful search engine capable of answering consumers' COVID-19 specific queries in real-time.
"Wrong answers can cost a company real business any day of the week, but in a time like this — the COVID-19 pandemic — wrong answers can actually cost lives," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Whether it's a question to a healthcare provider about the efficacy of hand sanitizer, an airline about their cancellation policies, or a grocery store about the availability of bottled water, it's imperative we help businesses across all industries deliver these coronavirus-related answers immediately and accurately."
Businesses can register and learn more about this offer at www.nowronganswers.com and start the process of getting Yext Answers implemented on their own website. Additionally, participating companies can implement Yext's free COVID-19 Knowledge Graph plug-in to add Frequently Asked Questions about coronavirus — sourced directly from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — to their own website's search experience.
