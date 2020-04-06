NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced its selection to the inaugural list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 by the Financial Times. Yext was one of 500 companies selected from millions in North and South America for impressive revenue growth between 2015 and 2018.
"Yext is proud to be recognized as one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Our significant revenue growth over the years has been fueled by our rapid global expansion and development of innovative search solutions that help businesses dramatically improve the customer experience and grow their business. And the best is yet to come."
To accommodate its global growth, the company recently announced plans to open a new nine-story headquarters in New York City along with offices in Tokyo and the Washington D.C. area, as well as to significantly expand its team in each city.
See the full list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies here.
