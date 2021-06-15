PANCHKULA, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yield 4 Finance is proud to partner with a reputed and notable provider of trade finance services globally, Sigma Financial Solutions Limited. Sigma is regulated and licensed by the Bank of Zambia and works with the top trade correspondent banks. As a trusted provider of exemplary Trade Finance services, Sigma caters to the financial needs of clients all over the world. Yield 4 Finance will provide all the needed assistance to Sigma with its trade finance requirements.

Also, Yield 4 Finance has partnered with Micro Capitals Bank that provides offshore bank accounts and trade finance services to companies globally. Yield 4 Finance will make sure that Micro Capitals Bank streamlines its modern banking services and serves its clients with best-in-class services.

Top-Notch Trade Finance Services

The wide range of trade finance services provided by Yield 4 Finance include:

  • Letters of Credit
  • Standby Letters of Credit
  • Bank Guarantees
  • Performance Guarantees
  • Demand Guarantees
  • Bid/Tender Bonds
  • Ready, Willing, and Able (RWA)
  • Proof of Funds (POF)
  • Block of Funds (BOF)
  • Comfort Letter
  • Pre-Advice

Experienced and Skilled Team of Experts

The team of professionals at Yield 4 Finance possesses years of experience in delivering timely services. The experts understand complex trade transactions and provide a tailored solution to meet the intricate business requirements.

About Yield 4 Finance

Established in 1998, Yield 4 Finance is a leading provider of comprehensive trade finance solutions to clients situated across the globe.

Media Contact

Mohit, Yield 4 Finance, +91 9888672938, mohit@yield4finance.com

 

