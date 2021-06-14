FREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that it has become a member of the Silicon Saxony industry association. YES, which recently established a German presence in Dresden, expects the high-tech networking group to be a valuable resource in marketing advanced process equipment and solutions to an expanding customer base across Europe, particularly in Germany. In addition, the company plans to strengthen communication and alliances with fellow members of Silicon Saxony.
"Silicon Saxony brings together companies that are leading the electronics industry in Europe," said Dragan Cekic, YES's Vice President of Sales for Europe and the Americas. "We are excited to join their ongoing conversation about trends and technologies that will affect us all."
"Change is a given in the markets we serve. The opportunities facing our industry are complex, and the rapid pace of technological developments is unprecedented. We look forward to participating in Silicon Saxony's high-tech network with the aim of addressing today's exciting semiconductor roadmaps," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.
About YES
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical substrates. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing presence globally. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
About Silicon Saxony
With more than 350 members, Silicon Saxony e. V. is the largest high-tech network in Saxony and one of the largest microelectronics and IT clusters in Germany and Europe. Founded in 2000, Silicon Saxony is a self-financed association linking manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, universities, research institutes, public institutions as well as industry-relevant start-ups. Its focus is on the technological trends of the present and future: artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, Internet of Things, sensor technology, energy efficiency, and neuromorphic and edge computing. As a high-profile information, communication and cooperation platform, the association promotes the regional, national and international networking of its members by participating in and organizing industry events.
