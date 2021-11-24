BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Wealth Management

  • Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,612,279 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 2.9% from 2,538,656 as of June 30, 2021 and compared to 2,283,828 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Number of active investors[1] was 427,873 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 11.0% from 385,536 as of June 30, 2021, and compared to 170, 907 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Total client assets[2] was RMB17,415.3 million (US$2,702.8 million) as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 18.8% from RMB14,660.4 million as of June 30, 2021, and compared to RMB4,994.6 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB5,030.2 million (US$780.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 5.9% from RMB5,343.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB4,593.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Consumer Credit

  • Total loans facilitated under loan facilitation model in the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB6.8 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing an increase of 30.3% from RMB5.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 5,840,424 as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 5.1% from 5,558,085 as of June 30, 2021 and compared to 5,060,824 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2021 was 548,495 representing an increase of 26.3% from 434,153 in the second quarter of 2021 and compared to 143,238 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated under loan facilitation model reached RMB13,793.9 million (US$2,140.8 million) as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 10.0% from RMB12,543.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and compared to RMB6,250.3 million as of September 30, 2020.

"We are delighted to announce a solid quarter with visible increase in profitability and a healthy growth in business scale amid a muted macro environment," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "And as our business structures continue to integrate and expand, we are seeing growing interactions and synergies between each business line, reinforcing our strategic positioning as a user-centric leading digital personal financial management platform."

"For wealth management, we are pleased to see continued growth in both new investor base and average client asset per investor. As of September 30, 2021, our total client assets exceeded RMB17.4 billion, representing a 19% growth from last quarter and approximately 250% increase from the prior year. On Yiren Wealth's platform, the number of new investors grew 93% quarter-over-quarter and excluding insurance products, the number of investors with client asset over RMB500,000 grew almost three times compared with the prior year, a vivid reflection of our enhanced capabilities to serve a higher segment of our investor spectrum. Moreover, Hexiang insurance contributed RMB735 million in total premium this quarter, up 29% compared with last quarter."

"For our credit business, the total loan facilitation volume maintained a strong growth trajectory reaching RMB6.8 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 30% quarter over quarter. Driven by our enhanced digital operating capabilities and improved servicing standards, our Yi Xiang Hua APP, the credit-tech platform offering unsecured revolving loans, saw its MAU jumping 82% quarter over quarter to 1.1million users. Meanwhile, our SME loans, which we started to focus on in the second half of this year, increased by 431% from the last quarter and accounted 25% of our total loan volume in the third quarter."

"In the third quarter, we are pleased to see strong growth across revenue, profit and transaction volume. Total revenue in the third quarter stood at RMB1.2 billion, increasing 20% year over year, with wealth management business becoming an increasingly important growth driver and contributing close to 30% of total revenue. Meanwhile, net income grew three times year on year to over RMB0.3 billion, reflecting a net income margin of 26%, driven by our continued efforts in cost control and increasing operating efficiencies, "said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with RMB2.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, representing 6% increase from the prior quarter, leaving us with sufficient resilience to seize any new opportunities."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1,232.0 million (US$191.2 million), compared to RMB1,022.8 million in the same period last year. Revenue from wealth management business reached RMB337.6 million (US$52.4 million), representing an increase of 20.1% from RMB281.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, as we continue to drive up our wealth management business. Revenue from credit business reached RMB894.4 million (US$138.8 million), representing an increase of 20.6% from RMB741.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in loan volume.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB407.2 million (US$63.2 million), compared to RMB485.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to internal restructuring to optimize operating efficiencies.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB186.9 million (US$29.0 million), compared to RMB239.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to the improved collection efficiency.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB139.3 million (US$21.6 million), compared to RMB159.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to enhancement of operational efficiency.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB83.6 million (US$13.0 million), compared to RMB25.0million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by the one-time write back to credit impairment in the same period last year due to the better-than-expected credit performance post the pandemic. Excluding the one-time write back impact, allowance for contract assets remained stable compared to the same period last year.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB75.9million (US$11.8 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB320.9 million (US$49.8million), compared to net income of RMB79.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB438.6 million (US$68.1 million), compared to RMB117.5 million in the same period last year.

Basic income per ADS in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB3.8 (US$0.6), compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB0.9 in the same period last year.

Diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB3.7 (US$0.6), compared to a diluted income per ADS of RMB0.9 in the same period last year.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB323.8 million (US$50.3 million), compared to RMB3.1 million in the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB233.8 million (US$36.3 million), compared to RMB99.5 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was RMB2,328.4 million (US$361.4 million), compared to RMB2,192.5 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB2.2 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB277.9 million (US$43.1 million), compared to RMB224.3 million as of June 30, 2021.

Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2021, the delinquency rates for loans facilitated that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 0.9% and 0.8% respectively, compared to 0.5%, 0.8% and 0.7% respectively as of June 30, 2021.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2021, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans facilitated in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was 9.9%, 11.0% and 4.8% respectively, as compared to 9.9%, 10.5% and 3.7% respectively as of June 30, 2021.

[1] Active investors refer to those who have made at least one investment through our wealth management platform or have had client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.

[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the investor who acquired it through our platform.

[3]  "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Board Composition Change

Mr. Dennis Cong has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, having fulfilled his term as a board member since November 2020, effective from November 24, 2021.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized asset allocation services and wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as utilizes online and offline channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)





For the Three Months Ended 





For the Nine Months Ended 



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021





September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD





RMB



RMB



USD

Net revenue:





























Loan facilitation services

406,413



551,373



601,283



93,318





936,038



1,694,788



263,027

Post-origination services

195,570



40,584



39,024



6,056





468,567



124,394



19,306

Account management services

157,327



-



-



-





871,213



-



-

Insurance brokerage services

102,495



151,801



199,406



30,947





122,040



510,911



79,292

Financing services

3,075



125,267



144,614



22,444





5,310



384,813



59,722

Others

157,882



256,010



247,664



38,437





397,943



742,083



115,169

Total net revenue

1,022,762



1,125,035



1,231,991



191,202





2,801,111



3,456,989



536,516

Operating costs and expenses:





























Sales and marketing

485,055



436,882



407,172



63,192





1,609,962



1,249,230



193,877

Origination,servicing and other

operating costs

239,655



182,667



186,915



29,009





507,756



544,107



84,444

General and administrative

159,670



127,690



139,321



21,622





481,279



386,876



60,042

Allowance for contract assets,

receivables and others

25,016



93,433



83,578



12,971





337,109



318,243



49,391

Total operating costs and expenses

909,396



840,672



816,986



126,794





2,936,106



2,498,456



387,754

Other income/(expenses):





























Interest income/(expense), net

11,003



(22,782)



(21,565)



(3,347)





53,069



(55,327)



(8,587)

Fair value adjustments related to

Consolidated ABFE

(30,905)



(20,916)



(526)



(82)





(89,882)



(49,162)



(7,630)

Others, net

2,726



14,674



3,934



611





11,400



23,730



3,683

Total other expenses

(17,176)



(29,024)



(18,157)



(2,818)





(25,413)



(80,759)



(12,534)

Income/(loss) before provision for income

taxes

96,190



255,339



396,848



61,590





(160,408)



877,774



136,228

Income tax expense/(benefit)

16,353



55,259



75,923



11,783





(27,269)



175,555



27,245

Net income/(loss)

79,837



200,080



320,925



49,807





(133,139)



702,219



108,983































Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding, basic

182,144,192



167,974,463



170,193,542



170,193,542





184,444,536



168,719,693



168,719,693

Basic income/(loss) per share

0.4383



1.1911



1.8856



0.2926





(0.7218)



4.1620



0.6459

Basic income/(loss) per ADS

0.8766



2.3822



3.7712



0.5852





(1.4436)



8.3240



1.2918































Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding, diluted

182,730,892



169,173,603



171,571,392



171,571,392





184,444,536



169,972,343



169,972,343

Diluted income/(loss) per share

0.4369



1.1827



1.8705



0.2903





(0.7218)



4.1314



0.6412

Diluted income/(loss) per ADS

0.8738



2.3654



3.7410



0.5806





(1.4436)



8.2628



1.2824































Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash

Flow Data





























Net cash generated/(used in) from

operating activities

3,098



(212,993)



323,819



50,259





501,097



(31,185)



(4,840)

Net cash used in investing activities

(99,460)



(208,539)



(233,782)



(36,283)





(815,567)



(728,377)



(113,042)

Net cash provided by financing activities

81,693



144,107



49,770



7,723





55,961



473,277



73,451

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(3,389)



(278)



(257)



(41)





(2,269)



(653)



(101)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(18,058)



(277,703)



139,550



21,658





(260,778)



(286,938)



(44,532)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash, beginning of period

3,026,422



2,558,363



2,280,660



353,953





3,269,142



2,707,148



420,143

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash, end of period

3,008,364



2,280,660



2,420,210



375,611





3,008,364



2,420,210



375,611

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (in thousands)





As of



December 31,

2020



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

















        Cash and cash equivalents

2,469,909



2,192,500



2,328,380



361,359

        Restricted cash

237,239



88,160



91,830



14,252

        Accounts receivable

122,742



228,554



258,729



40,154

        Contract assets, net

750,174



1,063,470



1,191,497



184,917

        Contract cost

65,529



44,684



34,707



5,386

        Prepaid expenses and other assets

278,591



213,942



358,052



55,569

        Loans at fair value

192,156



112,931



82,474



12,800

        Financing receivables

1,253,494



1,738,742



1,969,456



305,656

        Amounts due from related parties

884,006



1,064,703



768,646



119,292

        Held-to-maturity investments

3,286



2,233



2,200



341

        Available-for-sale investments

175,515



224,336



277,934



43,135

        Property, equipment and software, net

147,193



123,491



115,326



17,898

        Deferred tax assets

16,745



8,629



6,285



975

        Right-of-use assets

105,674



93,783



70,897



11,003

Total assets

6,702,253



7,200,158



7,556,413



1,172,737

        Accounts payable

9,903



64,469



36,799



5,711

        Amounts due to related parties

970,309



498,053



474,925



73,707

        Deferred revenue

50,899



21,137



11,862



1,841

        Payable to investors at fair value

52,623



51,289



50,814



7,886

        Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,208,915



1,238,591



1,245,263



193,262

        Secured borrowings

500,500



968,600



1,038,600



161,188

        Refund liability

10,845



6,412



5,927



920

        Deferred tax liabilities

38,741



118,654



147,575



22,903

        Lease liabilities

81,854



70,114



53,194



8,256

Total liabilities

2,924,589



3,037,319



3,064,959



475,674

        Ordinary shares

121



122



123



19

        Additional paid-in capital

5,058,176



5,065,177



5,096,994



791,041

        Treasury stock

(40,147)



(40,147)



(42,502)



(6,596)

        Accumulated other comprehensive

income

17,108



16,139



14,442



2,241

        Accumulated deficit

(1,257,594)



(878,452)



(577,603)



(89,642)

Total equity

3,777,664



4,162,839



4,491,454



697,063

Total liabilities and equity

6,702,253



7,200,158



7,556,413



1,172,737

 

 

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of  borrowers, number of investors and percentages)





For the Three Months Ended 





For the Nine Months Ended 



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021





September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD





RMB



RMB



USD

Operating Highlights





























Amount of investment in current investment

products

4,593,256



5,343,601



5,030,228



780,679





8,942,780



16,196,885



2,513,717

Number of investors in current investment

products

76,707



120,091



127,378



127,378





90,888



299,186



299,186

Amount of loans facilitated under loan

facilitation model

3,148,367



5,252,859



6,841,921



1,061,849





5,412,281



17,025,066



2,642,249

Number of borrowers

143,238



434,153



548,495



548,495





360,170



967,057



967,057

Remaining principal of performing loans

facilitated under loan facilitation model

6,250,343



12,543,745



13,793,925



2,140,784





6,250,343



13,793,925



2,140,784































Segment Information





























Wealth management:





























Revenue

281,050



286,839



337,627



52,399





1,019,307



888,209



137,848

Sales and marketing expenses

43,879



29,044



55,463



8,608





156,659



123,494



19,166

Origination,servicing and other operating

costs

105,522



150,505



159,348



24,731





176,015



442,363



68,654































Consumer credit:





























Revenue

741,712



838,196



894,364



138,803





1,781,804



2,568,780



398,668

Sales and marketing expenses

441,176



407,838



351,709



54,584





1,453,303



1,125,736



174,711

Origination,servicing and other operating

costs

134,134



32,162



27,567



4,278





331,741



101,744



15,790





























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income/(loss)

79,837



200,080



320,925



49,807





(133,139)



702,219



108,983

Interest (income)/expense, net

(11,003)



22,782



21,565



3,347





(53,069)



55,327



8,587

Income tax expense/(benefit)

16,353



55,259



75,923



11,783





(27,269)



175,555



27,245

Depreciation and amortization

23,404



12,170



8,449



1,311





74,943



35,770



5,551

Share-based compensation

8,952



5,090



11,742



1,822





16,447



16,592



2,575

Adjusted EBITDA

117,543



295,381



438,604



68,070





(122,087)



985,463



152,941

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.5%



26.3%



35.6%



35.6%





-4.4%



28.5%



28.5%

 

 

Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)





15-29 days



30-59 days



60-89 days

All Loans













December 31, 2015

1.3%



1.9%



1.5%

December 31, 2016

0.6%



0.8%



0.7%

December 31, 2017

0.5%



0.8%



0.6%

December 31, 2018

1.0%



1.8%



1.7%

December 31, 2019

0.8%



1.3%



1.0%

December 31, 2020

0.5%



0.7%



0.6%

March 31, 2021

0.5%



0.8%



0.6%

June 30, 2021

0.5%



0.8%



0.7%

September 30, 2021

0.7%



0.9%



0.8%















Online Channels











December 31, 2015

0.4%



0.7%



0.5%

December 31, 2016

0.8%



1.1%



1.7%

December 31, 2017

0.3%



0.2%



0.0%

December 31, 2018

0.9%



1.7%



1.5%

December 31, 2019

1.0%



2.1%



1.6%

December 31, 2020

0.6%



1.0%



1.1%

March 31, 2021

0.5%



0.9%



0.7%

June 30, 2021

0.7%



0.9%



0.8%

September 30, 2021

0.8%



1.1%



0.9%















Offline Channels











December 31, 2015

1.3%



2.0%



1.6%

December 31, 2016

0.6%



0.8%



0.7%

December 31, 2017

0.5%



0.9%



0.7%

December 31, 2018

1.1%



1.9%



1.8%

December 31, 2019

0.7%



0.9%



0.7%

December 31, 2020

0.4%



0.6%



0.4%

March 31, 2021

0.4%



0.7%



0.6%

June 30, 2021

0.4%



0.7%



0.6%

September 30, 2021

0.6%



0.8%



0.7%

 

 

Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)

Loan

Issued

Period



Amount of Loans

Facilitated

During the Period



Accumulated M3+ Net

Charge-Off

as of September 30, 2021



Total Net Charge-Off

Rate

as of September 30, 2021





(in RMB thousands)



(in RMB thousands)





2015



4,530,824



249,527



5.5%

2016



3,749,815



318,255



8.5%

2017



5,043,494



525,863



10.4%

2018



4,211,573



415,810



9.9%

2019



3,431,443



375,802



11.0%

2020



9,614,819



465,215



4.8%

2021H1



10,183,146



136,363



1.3%

 

 

M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)

Loan

Issued

Period



Month on Book





4

7

10

13

16

19

22

25

28

31

34

2015Q1



1.0%

1.9%

2.8%

3.7%

4.3%

4.8%

5.1%

5.3%

5.3%

5.3%

5.2%

2015Q2



1.1%

2.8%

4.2%

5.3%

6.2%

6.7%

7.0%

7.0%

6.9%

6.8%

6.8%

2015Q3



0.6%

2.2%

3.8%

5.0%

5.9%

6.5%

6.7%

6.8%

6.7%

6.7%

6.7%

2015Q4



1.0%

1.5%

2.2%

2.8%

3.1%

3.4%

3.7%

4.0%

4.2%

4.4%

4.4%

2016Q1



0.6%

0.9%

1.3%

1.7%

2.0%

2.2%

2.4%

2.7%

2.9%

3.0%

3.2%

2016Q2



0.6%

1.4%

2.3%

3.0%

3.6%

4.2%

4.8%

5.4%

5.8%

6.0%

6.2%

2016Q3



0.4%

1.7%

2.7%

4.1%

5.3%

6.5%

7.7%

8.6%

9.3%

9.3%

9.5%

2016Q4



0.3%

2.1%

3.8%

5.4%

7.2%

9.2%

10.4%

11.5%

12.4%

12.9%

13.3%

2017Q1



0.3%

1.6%

3.4%

5.3%

7.5%

8.9%

10.0%

10.9%

11.6%

12.1%

12.3%

2017Q2



4.1%

5.8%

7.9%

9.6%

11.3%

12.5%

13.2%

13.9%

14.6%

14.9%

15.1%

2017Q3



0.3%

1.6%

3.5%

4.9%

6.5%

7.6%

8.4%

8.9%

9.4%

9.9%

10.1%

2017Q4



0.2%

2.3%

5.1%

6.5%

7.9%

9.0%

9.7%

10.2%

10.7%

11.2%

10.6%

2018Q1



0.2%

2.9%

5.1%

6.8%

7.2%

7.9%

8.4%

8.7%

9.0%

8.6%

8.1%

2018Q2



0.7%

4.1%

7.1%

9.4%

11.2%

12.4%

13.4%

14.1%

14.3%

14.1%

14.1%

2018Q3



0.2%

2.8%

3.6%

4.5%

5.2%

6.4%

7.0%

7.0%

6.9%

7.0%

6.9%

2018Q4



0.6%

2.2%

3.4%

5.2%

6.9%

9.0%

9.7%

9.9%

9.6%

9.7%



2019Q1



0.0%

0.8%

2.0%

3.4%

5.3%

5.9%

6.3%

6.3%

6.3%





2019Q2



0.1%

1.5%

4.5%

7.5%

8.8%

9.2%

9.9%

10.3%







2019Q3



0.2%

2.9%

6.8%

9.0%

10.4%

12.0%

13.2%









2019Q4



0.4%

3.1%

4.9%

6.3%

7.2%

7.9%











2020Q1



0.6%

2.3%

4.1%

5.2%

6.0%













2020Q2



0.5%

2.5%

4.2%

5.3%















2020Q3



1.1%

3.3%

5.1%

















2020Q4



0.3%

1.8%



















2021Q1



0.4%





















 

 

