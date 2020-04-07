ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of business management, commerce and payment solutions for member-based organizations, announced today the launch of a new, free online job board for employers and organizations seeking talent to help battle COVID-19. FightCovid19Jobs.com is offered by YM Careers, Community Brands' leading niche job board platform for associations.
FightCovid19Jobs.com is free of charge for any employer or organization to promote jobs that help fight COVID-19 and its after-effects. Governed by the honor system, the listings can be paid employment or volunteer opportunities.
YM Careers powers thousands of niche job boards which are collectively trafficked by tens of millions of job seekers. Opportunities posted on FightCovid19Jobs.com will also be distributed through a network of thousands of job boards powered by YM Careers, to reach a broad spectrum of talent.
"YM Careers' technology platform and broad access to talent, enables us to provide a free channel where employers can efficiently market open opportunities and attract people needed right now, to help fight COVID-19," said Tristan Jordan, General Manager of YM Careers by Community Brands.
At FightCovid19Jobs.com, employers can:
- Post COVID-19 related jobs and store job templates
- Search resumes
- Contact matching candidates of interest
- Manage applicants within the job board system or via their own applicant tracking systems
- Distribute jobs throughout YM Careers' job board network called the Association Career Network, the world's largest niche job board network spanning thousands of association job boards and professional communities, based on matching algorithms, and more
Also on the site, job seekers can:
- Search for relevant COVID-19 related job and volunteer opportunities by keyword, location, job function or job type
- Apply to jobs or volunteer opportunities that match their skills or interests
- Create job alerts to receive email notifications every time a new opportunity that matches their skills and interests is posted
- View LinkedIn connections at organizations whose jobs they're interested in applying to
- Post and store CVs, resumes and/or cover letters publicly, privately and/or anonymously
- Access job seeker resources including free basic resume reviews and extensive job search and interview related content, recommendations and best practices
- View recommended jobs based on criteria like their skills or prior search history, and more
About Community Brands
Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
