NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yodel Pass today announced Yodel E-Card for Museums and Zoos, a new digital service for memberships. Yodel E-Card is an app-based digital membership card that is fraud proof, increases revenue, reduces cost, is instantly available and environmentally friendly. There is no need to rip and replace existing systems to enjoy the benefits of Yodel E-Card.
"Yodel Pass has provided digital pass solutions for the parking and admission market that have significantly improved the experience of our clients and their patrons," says Tony Alex, President at Yodel Pass. "We believe that the Yodel E-Card will do the same for Museums and Zoos, with digital membership cards that can be issued immediately and have added capabilities not possible with plastic or paper cards, such as messaging and customized digital content for members."
Features and benefits of Yodel E-Card include:
- New membership categories (e.g., monthly) can easily be added to increase revenue and provide patrons with more membership options. In addition, the Yodel E-Card provide the ability to send messages to members, share passes with family or guests, and include digital content, including video, on the pass.
- Cost is reduced since there are no plastic card printing and shipping costs. Members receive their E-Card as soon as they complete the purchase or sign up.
- Yodel E-Cards have a QR code plus a two-factor visual identification that virtually eliminates fraud.
Yodel E-Card for Museums and Zoos is available now. For more information, visit Yodel E-Card.
About Yodel Pass:
Yodel Pass provides innovative technology to improve the patron and management experience for memberships and admissions. The company offers a contactless fraud-proof digital suite of products that can be used for memberships and admission with the unrivaled ability to handle all rate or membership classifications. California State Parks and Massachusetts Division of Conservation & Recreation have experienced the benefits of Yodel Pass.
