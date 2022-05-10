YogaWorks, the world's premier provider of digital live and on-demand yoga instruction, has named Maya Magennis as General Manager. The announcement was made by GoDigital Media Group COO Doug Reinart. Magennis now leads YogaWorks with a goal of making the practice more accessible to people around the globe.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --YogaWorks, the world's premier provider of digital live and on-demand yoga instruction, has named Maya Magennis as General Manager. The announcement was made by GoDigital Media Group COO Doug Reinart. Magennis now leads YogaWorks with a goal of making the practice more accessible to people around the globe.
"My journey to YogaWorks is a personal one," says Magennis. "I started practicing at their studios in 2006, at a time in my life that was challenging and very stressful. My yoga practice was a lifesaver and ultimately completely changed the trajectory of my career and my life. At YogaWorks, our mission is to empower people to show up as the best version of themselves both on and off the mat. I look forward to continuing to work with our team to inspire people to make yoga and wellness a part of their daily lives."
"Maya (Magennis) is a natural leader for YogaWorks," adds Reinart. "She possesses an extremely rare combination of business acumen, yoga industry knowledge and depth of yoga practice experience. Her background is in investment banking, yet she has long been one of YogaWorks' most popular and effective instructors. She has a passion for the YogaWorks brand, and is a respected leader among the YogaWorks instructor community, business partners, and staff. She will drive success for the brand while becoming an integral member of GoDigital Media Group's leadership team."
Magennis has worked in the yoga and wellness industry for over 10 years. She began her career in media and technology (mergers/acquisitions) at Allen & Co, before working various roles at YogaWorks. She is also a yoga teacher and teacher trainer, having completed 1,000+ hours of yoga training with some of the world's most notable instructors. Magennis now leads YogaWorks with a goal of making the practice more accessible to people around the globe.
About YogaWorks:
YogaWorks is a leading provider of progressive and quality yoga that promotes total physical and emotional well-being. For 35 years and counting, YogaWorks has catered to students of all levels and ages with both traditional and innovative programming, connecting them directly with the best teachers from across the globe. It is also an international teaching school, cultivating the richest yoga talent from around the globe and setting the standard for teaching. For more information on YogaWorks, visit yogaworks.com.
