AUSTIN, Texas and BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yonomi, the simple smart home integration platform, today announced the appointment of Sumati Sharan Stewart as the company's SVP of Sales and Marketing. In this new role, Ms. Stewart will lead global business development and marketing for the Yonomi Platform.
She joins Yonomi with more than 15 years of experience focused on driving growth and scaling technology companies by taking AI, IoT and Cloud solutions to market.
"As our roster of customers and new business opportunities continues to expand, we are thrilled to have Sumati join the Yonomi team," said Kent Dickson, co-founder and CEO of Yonomi. "Her extensive experience, proven strategic leadership, and her entrepreneurial spirit will make her a valuable addition to our team as we partner with innovative companies to help enable smart home experiences that can transform businesses and industries."
Most recently, Ms. Stewart served as head of business development at Amazon for the Alexa Smart Home team, where she led strategy and partnership development for smart home solutions with companies across various industries. Prior to her two years at Amazon, Ms. Stewart spent four years at Intel in senior business development roles within its Internet of Things Group. Before joining Intel, she worked at HP as head of worldwide business development for the company's Snapfish division. Earlier in her career, she led strategy and business development for several high-growth companies focused on cloud and e-commerce solutions in both in-house and external consultant roles.
"I am incredibly excited to join the talented team at Yonomi," said Sumati Stewart, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Yonomi. "Yonomi has developed an impressive smart home integration platform that is helping companies in a range of industries engage with their customers in exciting new ways. I look forward to helping drive Yonomi's next phase of rapid growth."
The Yonomi Platform, which supports more than 1 million users globally, simplifies interoperability throughout the connected home ecosystem. From cloud connectivity for consumer products to powering hundreds of third-party device integrations, Yonomi enables its customers – such as Schlage, Gentex, and Knocki – to engage consumers with unique branded experiences in homes across the globe. Yonomi was recently named the Best Innovation in Smart Home in the 2020 DEVIES Awards, which recognizes excellence in developer tools, products and technology.
About Yonomi
Yonomi was founded in 2013 and is dual-headquartered in Austin, TX and Boulder, CO. Visit http://www.yonomi.co to learn more.