LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YooniK has announced today that the latest version of their facial authentication algorithm YooniK Face™ was independently ranked as top 5 for accuracy in the combined business regions of Europe and Americas in live-to-live photo comparison of the latest NIST vendor test report.
In less than a year, error rates of the YooniK Face™ authentication algorithm in the various NIST tracks have been reduced by up to 50%, making it part of the very select class of algorithms with false rejection rates under 0.40% for 99.9999% accuracy. Matching accuracy in live-to-live comparisons takes special importance in YooniK products, whose customer journey is based on a live selfie for a one-time enrolment and, again, live pictures for every authentication process.
As part of its developer-first approach, the company additionally made their products available for direct online SaaS subscription, providing free developer plans for integration in industry-specific workflows in minutes.
Focusing on a decentralized approach to biometric authentication, with the new accuracy results and novel SaaS offering, the company consolidates its position as a top-tier vendor worldwide and sets the stage to provide frictionless user authentication that is completely private, with applications in banking, retail, digital workplace, and hospitality.
"At YooniK we're putting together the next big authentication revolution for a truly frictionless experience: enable anyone, anywhere, to authenticate to any device with any account with a simple look -- handsfree and in full privacy. Crafting a top-tier facial matching algorithm has proved to be a major milestone in providing very secure authentication while never having access to user personal identifiable information," said Miguel Lourenço, co-founder and CTO of YooniK.
About YooniK
YooniK simplifies all customer interactions with private, convenient, and secure face authentication on any device. With top-tier matching accuracy and featuring a decentralized zero-knowledge privacy architecture, YooniK solves a longstanding privacy challenge: it breaks with decades of centralized biometric databases while enabling a fully hands-free experience, thus bringing unprecedented levels of privacy, convenience, accuracy, and user trust when adopting face authentication in daily routines.
For more visit the company website, its LinkedIn, or join their developer community in Discord.
Press Contact
Investor Relations
Media Contact
Communication Team, YooniK, 351 926998263, press@yoonik.me
SOURCE YooniK