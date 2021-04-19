YORK, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- York Ag, a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being, launched a new website with a dedicated section for Hilyses®, a natural sugarcane derived yeast additive used in poultry, dairy, swine, ruminants, equine, gamebird, pets, and aquaculture applications. http://www.yorkag.com/hilyses
As the exclusive U.S. distributor of Hilyses, York Ag decided to increase visibility nationwide for the sought-after yeast-based additive. Hilyses is used in diverse animal feed formulations to support animal well-being with its unique combination of vitamins, minerals, free nucleotides, beta-glucans, and mannan oligosaccharides (MOS). "Hilyses is a premium, natural additive that delivers concentrated functional components to support livestock through everyday growth requirements, transitional challenges, and common stress experienced in most commercial operations," said Bill Achor, President and CEO of York Ag.
Derived from the sugarcane ethanol fermentation process, Hilyses yeast cells undergo rigorous fermentation conditions. To survive this harsh environment, Hilyses yeast cells forge tough cell walls denser than those available in conventional yeast cultures. And with no additional carriers, Hilyses delivers the highest concentration of yeast components to the gut. Enzymatic hydrolysis breaks down the yeast cytoplasm which results in smaller pieces being available to the gut for cell replication and the support of animal well-being.
In addition to Hilyses, York Ag is also the U.S. exclusive distributor of RYeast40®, a yeast-based additive especially designed for ruminant applications. Where Hilyses is often used in targeted applications, RYeast40's value proposition positions it as an integral base-line additive to any species diet at any life stage. "RYeast40 is another wholesome, natural ingredient in our portfolio for dairy and cattle applications. We're always looking to incorporate domestic and international brands to help our customers meet their animal nutrition needs, while bringing multiple modes of action in the ingredients we recommend," said Achor.
York Ag's supplier, ICC Brazil, is the manufacturer of Hilyses and RYeast40. ICC is a global leader in yeast-based products for animal nutrition. Founded in 1992, ICC has more than two decades of experience delivering proven, innovative animal health solutions to more than 50 countries around the world.
About York Ag
York Ag is a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, York Ag commercializes its proprietary products YORK CALCIUM CHIPS®, BOVAZYME®, and BOVAZYME® Organic, and carries a wholesome portfolio of national and international brands from diverse feed ingredient manufacturers.
