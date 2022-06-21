Financial Veteran Joins Growing Team of Experienced Executives in Support of Intracardiac Image Guided Therapy Development
PORTLAND, Ore., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YorLabs, a developer of cutting-edge intracardiac image guided therapy solutions, recently named Timothy "Tim" Marcotte as chief financial officer (CFO). Marcotte has more than 30 years of experience helping grow a wide variety of organizations with strong finance, controlling, equity and debt financing leadership. He also has been involved in leading patent licensing and initial public offerings (IPOs), as well as merger and acquisition transactions.
"It is a pleasure to work with Tim once again in his capacity as CFO," said Glen McLaughlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer, YorLabs. "His breadth of experience will be highly beneficial in guiding YorLabs to a very successful outcome as we bring next generation solutions to intracardiac image guided therapy. His knowledge of the healthcare industry is extensive and will provide a tremendous asset for our efforts."
Marcotte most recently was chief of finance and administration for the Edgewood Center for Children and Families, the oldest children's nonprofit in the western United States. Prior to Edgewood, he served in similar capacities for small medical technology start-ups and mid-size organizations including Zonare Medical Systems, Inc., VNUS Medical Technologies and Sunrise Medical Technologies International. Marcotte holds a Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
"I believe YorLabs will provide a solution that will reduce capital outlays and enable ongoing, state-of-the art visualization for interventional cardiology and electrophysiology labs," said Marcotte. "These labs face several challenges including capital constraints and disparate systems. YorLabs is focused on alleviating these issues and providing an upgradable solution that will grow with organizations' evolving imaging needs."
The YorLabs solution is designed to provide automatic upgrades to maintain cutting-edge technology throughout the lifecycle of the platform. The company is developing world class, intracardiac image guided therapy performance with dedicated application and procedure based offerings. This solution will consist of an intuitive user interface platform, resulting in significant reduction of clutter, along with greatly enhanced workflow.
"It is exciting to add another industry veteran to our growing list of highly experienced executives," said Anshumali Roy, founder and chief technical officer, YorLabs. "As we continue the development of our comprehensive intracardiac imaging solution, Tim's background in addressing the financial needs of such endeavors will help ensure achieving our goals. We are excited to have him as part of the YorLabs team."
