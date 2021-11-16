HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB1.4 billion (US$215.3 million), representing a 54.8% increase from the same period in 2020.

    - Net revenues from learning services were RMB995.7 million (US$154.5 million), representing a 65.9% increase from the same period in 2020.

    - Net revenues from learning products were RMB254.5 million (US$39.5 million), representing a 56.0% increase from the same period in 2020.

    - Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB137.0 million (US$21.3 million), representing a 3.4% increase from the same period in 2020.
  • Gross billings[1] decreased by 33.9% year-over-year to RMB631.6 million (US$98.0 million) and gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses[2] decreased by 34.6% year-over-year to RMB573.5 million (US$89.0 million).
  • Gross margin was 56.6%, compared with 45.9% for the same period in 2020.

[1] Gross billings is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross billings for a specific period refers to the total amount of consideration for Youdao's tutoring services sold mainly on Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC, net of the total amount of refunds, in such period. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] Youdao Premium Courses are Youdao's tutoring service offerings primarily focused on K-12 students, covering a wide spectrum of subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest.

Third Quarter 2021 Key Operating and Financial Data



For the three months

ended September 30







(in millions, RMB)

2020



2021



% of Change



Gross billings

955.5



631.6



-33.9%



Gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses

877.0



573.5



-34.6%



Paid student enrollments of Youdao Premium Courses (in thousands)

623.5



368.7



-40.9%



Gross billings per paid student enrollment of Youdao Premium Courses (in RMB)

1,406



1,555



10.6%



"In the third quarter of this year, our four core pillars, namely learning products, vocational education courses, STEAM courses and education digitization solutions, had strong momentum. We have been making great endeavors to improve the learning efficiency of our users. Besides, we are also taking steps to further fulfil our commitment to society," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Youdao has always been dedicated to complying with laws and regulations. As previously disclosed, we plan to dispose of our academic AST business as part of our efforts to comply with regulatory requirements. We will continue to adapt our business to the evolving regulatory environment and drive long-term sustainable growth through innovative technologies and products," Dr. Zhou concluded.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results 

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB1.4 billion (US$215.3 million), representing a 54.8% increase from RMB896.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB995.7 million (US$154.5 million) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 65.9% increase from RMB600.4 million for the same period of 2020. The year-over-year growth from learning services was primarily attributable to increased revenues from tutoring services, which were further driven by the growth in paid student enrollments during the period in the second quarter of 2021.

Net revenues from learning products were RMB254.5 million (US$39.5 million) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 56.0% increase from RMB163.1 million for the same period of 2020, primarily driven by the substantial increase in sales volume of Youdao Dictionary Pen in the third quarter of 2021.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB137.0 million (US$21.3 million) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 3.4% increase from RMB132.6 million for the same period of 2020.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB785.6 million (US$121.9 million), representing a 90.9% increase from RMB411.6 million for the same period of 2020. Gross margin increased to 56.6% for the third quarter of 2021 from 45.9% for the same period of 2020.

Gross margin for learning services increased to 66.2% for the third quarter of 2021 from 53.9% for the same period of 2020. The increase was driven by improved economies of scale and ongoing optimization of Youdao's faculty compensation structure.

Gross margin for learning products increased to 33.7% for the third quarter of 2021 from 29.8% for the same period of 2020. The improvement was mainly attributable to the substantial rise in sales volume of Youdao Dictionary Pen 3.0, which carries a higher gross margin than other learning products.

Gross margin for online marketing services was 29.2% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 29.5% for the same period of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB914.9 million (US$142.0 million), representing a decrease of 29.9%, compared with RMB1.3 billion for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB650.2 million (US$100.9 million), representing a decrease of 43.4% from RMB1.1 billion for the same period of 2020. This decrease was due to the reduction in marketing expenditures in K-12 tutoring services in the third quarter of 2021 due to the changing regulatory environment as previously disclosed.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB193.3 million (US$30.0 million), representing an increase of 59.7% from RMB121.0 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher payroll-related expenses associated with a larger number of course development and technology professionals.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB71.4 million (US$11.1 million), representing an increase of 94.8% from RMB36.6 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in employee headcount and related expenses in the third quarter of 2021.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB129.3 million (US$20.1 million), compared with RMB894.0 million for the same period in 2020. The margin of loss from operations was 9.3%, compared with 99.8% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB128.9 million (US$20.0 million), compared with RMB877.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB101.0 million (US$15.7 million), compared with RMB865.7 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB1.05 (US$0.16), compared with RMB7.73 for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.82 (US$0.13), compared with RMB7.63 for the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB1.3 billion (US$201.7 million), compared with RMB1.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB628.7 million (US$97.6 million), capital expenditures totaled RMB22.1 million (US$3.4 million), and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to RMB7.7 million (US$1.2 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan in future periods in light of the changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows and continue to be able to obtain outside sources of financing as necessary for Youdao's future development. Since its formation, Youdao has received various financial support from the NetEase Group, among others, currently including a RMB878.0 million short-term loan and US$300.0 million revolving loan facility. In support of Youdao's future business, NetEase Group has agreed that the short-term loan will be automatically extended for a period of eleven months each time upon Youdao's prior written request.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's tutoring services, were RMB1.1 billion (US$175.8 million), compared with RMB1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Update on Disposition of Academic AST Business

As previously disclosed, Youdao plans to dispose of its after-school tutoring services for academic subjects included in China's compulsory education system (the "Academic AST Business"), as part of its efforts to fully comply with applicable PRC regulatory requirements. Youdao currently expects the transaction to be completed by the end of 2021, subject to execution of the definitive agreements and regulatory approval. There can be no assurance regarding the ultimate timing of the proposed transaction or that the transaction will be completed. In the third quarter of 2021, revenues from Youdao's Academic AST Business accounted for approximately 25% of its total revenues.

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross billings and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of consideration for tutoring courses sold mainly on Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC, net of the total amount of refunds, in such period. The management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of the courses and recognizes revenue proportionally over an average of the learning periods of different courses. Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business combination, impairment on long-term investments, adjustment for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items for the income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, and income tax effects of above GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly does not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between our GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. 

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(RMB and USD in thousands)

































As of December 31,



As of September 30,



As of September 30,





2020



2021



2021





RMB



RMB



USD(1)















Assets













Current assets:













  Cash and cash equivalents



609,199



493,709



76,622

  Time deposits



263



292,111



45,335

  Restricted cash



-



396,042



61,465

  Short-term investments



584,999



117,673



18,263

  Accounts receivable, net



268,830



244,844



37,999

  Inventories, net



148,662



267,451



41,508

  Amounts due from NetEase Group



4,081



3,792



589

  Prepayment and other current assets



235,532



204,615



31,755

Total current assets



1,851,566



2,020,237



313,536















Non-current assets:













  Property and equipment, net



45,636



80,035



12,421

  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



105,865



140,968



21,878

  Other assets, net



67,181



210,926



32,735

Total non-current assets



218,682



431,929



67,034















Total assets



2,070,248



2,452,166



380,570















Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Deficits













Current liabilities:













  Accounts payables



141,304



116,931



18,147

  Payroll payable



209,603



173,889



26,987

  Amounts due to NetEase Group



67,230



106,489



16,527

  Contract liabilities



1,440,489



1,132,744



175,799

  Taxes payable



54,895



25,196



3,910

  Accrued liabilities and other payables



602,044



627,013



97,312

  Short-term loans from NetEase Group



878,000



878,000



136,263

Total current liabilities



3,393,565



3,060,262



474,945















Non-current liabilities:













  Long-term lease liabilities



79,748



94,565



14,676

  Other non-current liabilities



4,043



11,894



1,846

Total non-current liabilities



83,791



106,459



16,522















Total liabilities



3,477,356



3,166,721



491,467















Mezzanine equity(2)



-



102,886



15,968















Shareholders' deficit:













  Youdao's shareholders' deficit



(1,408,105)



(816,118)



(126,660)

  Noncontrolling interests



997



(1,323)



(205)

Total shareholders' deficit



(1,407,108)



(817,441)



(126,865)















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit



2,070,248



2,452,166



380,570















Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB6.4434 on the last trading day of

September (September 30, 2021) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.















Note 2:

Representing redeemable noncontrolling interest arising from business acquisition.

 

 

 

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)

































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021







RMB



RMB



RMB



USD(1)



RMB



RMB



Net revenues:



























  Learning services



600,350



921,138



995,739



154,536



1,423,025



2,915,731



  Learning products



163,106



206,290



254,513



39,500



302,647



662,722



  Online marketing services



132,585



165,979



137,040



21,268



335,047



442,113



Total net revenues



896,041



1,293,407



1,387,292



215,304



2,060,719



4,020,566































Cost of revenues (2)



(484,488)



(616,661)



(601,741)



(93,389)



(1,131,902)



(1,790,817)



Gross profit



411,553



676,746



785,551



121,915



928,817



2,229,749































Operating expenses:



























  Sales and marketing expenses (2)



(1,147,927)



(973,239)



(650,205)



(100,910)



(1,892,237)



(2,507,316)



  Research and development expenses (2)



(120,991)



(180,029)



(193,278)



(29,996)



(296,513)



(528,387)



  General and administrative expenses (2)



(36,639)



(67,850)



(71,368)



(11,076)



(93,080)



(188,572)



Total operating expenses



(1,305,557)



(1,221,118)



(914,851)



(141,982)



(2,281,830)



(3,224,275)



Loss from operations



(894,004)



(544,372)



(129,300)



(20,067)



(1,353,013)



(994,526)































  Interest income



6,626



6,735



5,959



925



21,851



15,768



  Interest expense



(7,843)



(7,764)



(7,835)



(1,216)



(23,369)



(23,216)



  Others, net



17,352



23,366



614



95



51,547



24,334



Loss before tax



(877,869)



(522,035)



(130,562)



(20,263)



(1,302,984)



(977,640)































  Income tax expense



(240)



(2,999)



(2,590)



(402)



(2,434)



(7,204)



Net loss



(878,109)



(525,034)



(133,152)



(20,665)



(1,305,418)



(984,844)



  Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



304



681



4,254



660



383



5,802



Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



(877,805)



(524,353)



(128,898)



(20,005)



(1,305,035)



(979,042)































Basic net loss per ADS



(7.73)



(4.29)



(1.05)



(0.16)



(11.60)



(8.08)



Diluted net loss per ADS



(7.73)



(4.29)



(1.05)



(0.16)



(11.60)



(8.08)































Shares used in computing basic net loss per ADS



113,495,422



122,332,306



122,715,264



122,715,264



112,517,299



121,131,136



Shares used in computing diluted net loss per ADS



113,495,422



122,332,306



122,715,264



122,715,264



112,517,299



121,131,136































Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB6.4434 on the last trading day of September (September 30, 2021) as set forth in

the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.





























Note 2:



























Share-based compensation in each category:



























Cost of revenues



1,665



2,496



1,843



286



3,876



6,220



Sales and marketing expenses



2,071



3,610



3,241



503



3,790



9,410



Research and development expenses



5,418



11,179



8,588



1,333



11,577



28,202



General and administrative expenses



2,917



6,548



6,799



1,055



7,658



18,503



 

 

 

YOUDAO, INC.

























UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

























(RMB and USD in thousands)























































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021





RMB  



RMB  



RMB  



USD  



RMB  



RMB  



























Net revenues

























  Learning services



600,350



921,138



995,739



154,536



1,423,025



2,915,731

  Learning products



163,106



206,290



254,513



39,500



302,647



662,722

  Online marketing services



132,585



165,979



137,040



21,268



335,047



442,113

Total net revenues



896,041



1,293,407



1,387,292



215,304



2,060,719



4,020,566



























Cost of revenues

























  Learning services



276,568



387,345



336,108



52,163



673,331



1,066,632

  Learning products



114,469



117,671



168,637



26,172



212,425



399,222

  Online marketing services



93,451



111,645



96,996



15,054



246,146



324,963

Total cost of revenues



484,488



616,661



601,741



93,389



1,131,902



1,790,817



























Gross margin

























  Learning services



53.9%



57.9%



66.2%



66.2%



52.7%



63.4%

  Learning products



29.8%



43.0%



33.7%



33.7%



29.8%



39.8%

  Online marketing services



29.5%



32.7%



29.2%



29.2%



26.5%



26.5%

Total gross margin



45.9%



52.3%



56.6%



56.6%



45.1%



55.5%

 

 

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(RMB and USD in thousands, except per ADS data)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021





RMB



RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



























Net revenues of tutoring services



567,044



884,163



948,608



147,222



1,317,440



2,795,817

Add:  value-added tax



54,083



61,257



39,052



6,061



114,118



146,084

         ending deferred revenue



992,393



1,292,672



994,937



154,412



992,393



994,937

Less: beginning deferred revenue



(658,052)



(1,155,891)



(1,292,672)



(200,620)



(407,861)



(1,356,041)

         deferred revenue from acquired subsidiaries



-



-



(58,295)



(9,047)



-



(58,295)

Non-GAAP gross billings 



955,468



1,082,201



631,630



98,028



2,016,090



2,522,502



























Net revenues of Youdao Premium Courses



496,508



820,532



886,057



137,514



1,130,235



2,605,509

Add:  value-added tax



49,643



58,004



35,763



5,550



100,779



135,738

         ending deferred revenue



893,517



1,200,300



910,285



141,274



893,517



910,285

Less: beginning deferred revenue



(562,643)



(1,054,107)



(1,200,300)



(186,284)



(344,111)



(1,253,527)

         deferred revenue from acquired subsidiaries



-



-



(58,295)



(9,047)



-



(58,295)

Non-GAAP gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses



877,025



1,024,729



573,510



89,007



1,780,420



2,339,710



























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



(877,805)



(524,353)



(128,898)



(20,005)



(1,305,035)



(979,042)

Add: share-based compensation



12,071



23,833



20,471



3,177



26,901



62,335

         amortization of intangible assets from business combination



-



-



996



155



-



996

         impairment on long-term investments



-



-



7,000



1,086



-



7,000

Less: tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



-



-



(149)



(23)



-



(149)

         GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items for the

         loss attributable to noncontrolling interests











(381)



(59)



-



(381)

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company



(865,734)



(500,520)



(100,961)



(15,669)



(1,278,134)



(909,241)





















































Non-GAAP basic net loss per ADS



(7.63)



(4.09)



(0.82)



(0.13)



(11.36)



(7.51)

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS



(7.63)



(4.09)



(0.82)



(0.13)



(11.36)



(7.51)

 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-reports-third-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301425034.html

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

