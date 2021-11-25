PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The student-debt statistics reveal deep fissures in the economic block and need immediate redressal. While there is little we can do to the sufferers; we can propose a fix for the future.
The debt scenario is grim for the younger generation, with student loans amounting to over USD 1.72 trillion. 54% of the applicants do not even try to figure out future payment options beforehand. This accumulates into severe long-term impact with lowering of credit scores, net worth, assets seizure, and more.
It is impossible to comprehend wealth status, future goals, or proper growth strategies without basic financial education. The young age demographic of crypto achievers is a good example of awareness, entrepreneurship, and successful financial planning.
HashCash CEO and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "Global pandemic resulted in mass unemployment and losses worth billions. The time is ripe to look back on newly available options and enact smart decisions based on sound financial planning."
An early foray into financial planning leaves better options for pension and retirement. The transition from "defined benefit" towards "defined contribution" pension plans, known as 401(k) in the US, puts an additional burden on individuals. The circumstances, therefore require, individuals to enter the stream early on to draw up a comfortable pension plan, implying, a person starting at 25 gets a head start compared to one beginning at 35.
Financial literacy instilled from an early age will drive American youth and the workforce forwards with increased responsibility and better investment choices- be it in stock markets, forex, or the still-fresh alternative of crypto trading; calling for more education than ever before.
Chowdhury adds, "The world is catching up on the merits of blockchain-powered cryptocurrencies that provide viable solutions to finance issues. The concept of work rewards and high yields appeal to the idealistic youth pushing forward crypto trading on a global scale."
About Raj Chowdhury:
Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and PayBito, a global crypto exchange. During his tenure at ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector Bank, Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between ICICI Bank in India and Emirates NBD in UAE. He was also the first in the country to take a Blockchain payment wallet to production. Chowdhury is an eminent voice in Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies globally and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.
