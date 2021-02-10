VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Changes in classroom dynamics over the past 12 months require teaching tools to be flexible and adaptive to keep today's students engaged, and teachers resourced for multiple learning environments. In response, Empowered Startups has scaled up its cutting-edge Young Empowered Startuppers (YES) online learning and activity platform targeted to high school students, which was recently recognized with prestigious awards.
The latest of the awards was an Award of Excellence in Applied Innovation, with a perfect score of 12/12 from the Institute for Performing and Learning, the judges commented that "it is no doubt this project will be an example to follow in improving the work the Institute for Performance and Learning seeks to explore in the future." Using a fully integrated online learning and project platform, YES takes students and teachers seamlessly through their entrepreneurial journey from problem solving ideas to viable, pitch-ready ventures. The program meets Canada wide Entrepreneurship Curriculum Requirements and can be delivered flexibly depending on the needs of the students, teachers, and school.
The platform can be a 100% online plug and play course or be used in a hybrid or flipped classroom model. The ability to seamlessly move between varying models has made teachers' work that much easier during the current ever-changing times. "The program leverages the LMS system by offering an experience-based platform where learners receive support and engagement by mentors and administrative staff, as directed by the learner. It also offers an intuitive interface that promotes use of just in time data," commented the judges from the Institute of Performance and Learning.
Shauna Stanyer, an entrepreneurship teacher from Holy Cross Regional High School in Vancouver, Canada recently remarked, "I really appreciate the content brought throughout the training modules and how it is delivered through the platform. It makes planning an exciting and innovative course easy, while allowing me to focus on the project-based learning with my students." The content and curriculum developed for the course are engaging and exciting for students, and teacher feedback on this new tool has been overwhelmingly positive.
YES is a 100% digital learning solution available for individuals and schools globally. Learn more at https://yes.empoweredstartups.com.
About Empowered Startups
Empowered Startups is a Canadian Government designated Startup Incubator and is recognized for advancing the state of startups globally. With incubators in Canada, France, and Portugal, we have mentored, accelerated, and incubated a notable portfolio of international and domestic business ideas across our global locations. Our training tools and mentorship are used and recognized by leading global university labs, Startup incubators, and innovation hubs. Visit https://empoweredstartups.com.
Media Contact
Kyle Kirkegaard, Outreach and Education Experience Manager, Young Empowered Startuppers, +1 604-200-0098, kyle@empoweredstartups.com
SOURCE Young Empowered Startuppers