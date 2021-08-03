CHICAGO, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young Engineers Chicago Near West (CNW) launched their first classes last month at Casa Central in Humboldt Park, the largest Hispanic social service agency in the Midwest. Their next program will take place today, Tuesday, August 3, with Chocolate Chips Association, another local Chicago non-profit with a mission of instilling a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Art, and Math (S.T. E².A.M.) in elementary-aged girls. Through after-school classes, birthday parties, community events, and more, this woman- and minority-owned business is revolutionizing the STEM learning experience by showing future generations that engineering can be fun.
The organization's unique "Edutainment" approach allows students to learn engineering concepts through building exciting machines and robots. For Casa Central's summer camp, Young Engineers CNW developed a single class based on their Bricks Challenge program for children ages 6 to 10. The class was designed to introduce the children to engineering as well as spark their imaginations and develop critical thinking through hands-on activities.
"As a resident of Humboldt Park, I'm so excited that we were able to successfully partner with Casa Central and host our first programs in our own neighborhood," says Kita Gandhi, founder of Young Engineers CNW. "I strongly feel that children deserve every opportunity possible to further their understanding of how things work. Children in the Near West communities of Chicago often are not exposed to these concepts, and I'm working hard to change that. We need more engineers, and the best way for that to happen is to foster a creative mindset at a young age."
Compliant with Chicago COVID regulations, Young Engineers CNW will continue to introduce future generations to the wonders of engineering with additional after-school programs planned for fall of 2021.
Visit ChicagoNearWest.youngengineers.org to learn more about the Young Engineers programs offered throughout Chicago's Near West Side. For more information about Young Engineers Chicago Near West, please contact ChiNearWest@youngengineers.org.
About Young Engineers
Founded in 2008, Young Engineers is the leader in integrating engineering into STEM programming. Their global initiative provides educational enrichment programs to help children from all over the world develop their engineering and mathematical skills through learning and play. With over 30,000 students worldwide in over 50 countries, Young Engineers has been recognized by the Harvard School of Education and the European Union Commission. Their mission is to prepare 4–15-year-old students for the changing demands of the 21st century workforce.
###
Media Contact
Abby Gryzik, SBO Buzz, +1 8475257870, abby.gryzik@sbobuzz.com
Kita Gandhi, Young Engineers Chicago Near West, 7736094112, kita@youngengineers.org
SOURCE Young Engineers Chicago Near West