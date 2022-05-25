First in-person competition since 2019
DEARBORN, Mich., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Henry Ford is proud to announce the return of Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals to its campus June 1-June 3, 2022. The seventh annual event once again takes place inside The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation where more than 300 young inventors from across the country can display their inventions alongside the greatest innovations in American history. The multi-day competition comes to a close on Friday, June 3, 2022 with an awards ceremony hosted by The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation correspondent Albert Lawrence, with special guest Jay Flores, a Global STEM Ambassador. More than 80 awards, including cash prizes, trophies, medals and patent applications will be handed out.
"We are thrilled to once again welcome these wonderful students and their game-changing ideas through our doors after two years of virtual celebrations," said Patricia Mooradian, president & CEO, The Henry Ford. "It's so important to give these young inventors a place where they can showcase their inventions and gain inspiration not just from their surroundings, but through each other."
Invention Convention Worldwide is a global K-12 invention education curricular program mapped to national and state educational standards that teaches students problem-identification, problem-solving, entrepreneurship, and creativity skills. The program builds confidence in invention, innovation, and entrepreneurship for life. More than 147,000 K-12 inventors from across the country participate in Invention Convention Worldwide programs each year, with the hopes of advancing to the U.S. national competition.
"The innovation process that student inventors work through at the Invention Convention mirrors the process our teams at Raytheon Technologies use to solve some of our world's biggest challenges," said Mark Russell, Raytheon Technologies' Chief Technology Officer. "This innovation experience, coupled with the supportive communities they forge together, equips young Invention Convention students to build a more inclusive, connected, and sustainable world for us all."
Young inventors compete at local and regional levels before advancing to the U.S. national competition. To participate, they must submit a video presentation of their invention, a prototype, an inventor's logbook showing the journey of their invention process, and a poster board highlighting key points of the invention process. Select finalists from U.S. Nationals will be invited to compete virtually against Nationals programs finalists from Mexico, Singapore and China in the Invention Convention Globals 2022 ceremony presented by Pratt & Whitney taking place on August 26, 2022.
The mission of Invention Convention Worldwide is to bring Invention Education to young inventors everywhere. Organizations interested in bringing the year-long program to their region can get more information at inventionconvention.org/contact.
About The Henry Ford
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally-recognized destination, fosters inspiration in a hands-on learning environment. Its unparalleled collection consisting of 26 million artifacts is the most comprehensive of its kind focusing on innovation, ingenuity, and resourcefulness in America. This national historic landmark's unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation, its learning community inHub and its K-12 invention and entrepreneurship competitions through Invention Convention Worldwide, The Henry Ford's purpose is to activate innovative mindsets and unlock individual potential to help shape a better future.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
