LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music producer Evan Kozin has released "Ghosts of Christmas", a collection of three unique 1-of-1 art + music NFTs on OpenSea. Inspired by Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol", each NFT depicts one of the 3 Ghosts of Christmas: Past, Present and Future, and contains original music produced by Evan along with a unique art piece by young, talented artists Tiwaii Funchess @tiwaiifunchess (Christmas Past), Eswai Vac @eswai.vac (Christmas Present) and ProdScorpio @prodscorpio (Christmas Future). The tokens live on the Polygon sidechain for Ethereum as a more eco-friendly option than Mainnet. Evan will donate .01225 ETH of each token's proceeds to World Vision International, a charity for children in the developing world, to help brighten their Christmas.
In addition to the token of the video (art + beat) itself, initial token holders will receive several perks, including the audio file download of the beat, shoutouts on Evan's social media, a lifetime discount on Evan's music store, physical swag and more. The Collection will list today and end on 12/31/21 and has a price floor of 0.0444 ETH.
"I'm super excited to drop my first collection in time for Christmas," Evan said. "Overall, I think the future with music NFTs is really exciting and I'm happy to bring in some amazing young artists with me. The future is really bright for this tech - I love how it's a way for creators to be paid and treated fairly for their work and for work that is meaningful. Plus, I'm giving back a portion of the sales from this collection to World Vision, so it's a great feeling all around. I really appreciate anyone who supports this project and I'm looking forward to dropping more collections in the future."
Learn more about Evan's collection at: https://opensea.io/collection/ghosts-of-christmas.
About Evan Kozin:
Coming from a musical family with mixed African-American, Guatemalan and European heritage, Evan Kozin is an 11-year-old music producer, DJ and artist. Evan is a trained piano and guitar player and produces with Ableton Live and Logic Pro and is an active producer for other young talents. He started DJing at age 7, became an official Hercules DJ influencer and has now settled into a Pioneer DDJ1000 SRT controller. Evan has performed at major events across Southern California, including Clubhouse LA, KidzCon, OC Winterfest, LA County Fair, and the OC County Fair. Beyond music, Evan has starred in commercials for Lexus and Samsung, as well as music videos for Wiz Khalifa, DVLM and Gavin Magnus. Evan has also modeled in major campaigns for Adidas, Kids Foot Locker, Ssense, Guitar Center, Uniqlo, C&A, Segway and more. His idols are Quincy Jones, Timbaland, Martin Garrix, Nick Mira and Michael Jackson. Follow Evan @evankozin on all platforms.
