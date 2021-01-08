Maxim_Integrated_Logo.jpg

Logo for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Maxim Integrated)

 By Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is empowering design innovation during CES 2021 (Jan. 11-14, 2021) with its virtual booth where registrants can gain access to webinars and over 20 virtual, interactive demo offerings. Topic areas include industrial, healthcare, microcontrollers and security, artificial intelligence (AI), battery power and solar harvesting, as well as Maxim Integrated's Essential Analog solutions. Registrants will have the opportunity to download content as well as schedule one-on-one virtual meetings with Maxim Integrated's technical experts.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com

Contact: 

Ferda Millan


408-601-5429


Ferda.Millan@maximintegrated.com

 

