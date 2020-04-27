RALEIGH, N.C., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leith, the name North Carolinians have trusted for over 50 years, has introduced "Leith Direct," the safe, easy way to buy a car online. Leith Direct provides customers with flexible options to purchase a vehicle, from home or anywhere most convenient for them.
While other automotive retailers offer online purchasing, Leith has applied their special care and attention, along with market-leading expertise, to make the buying experience faster and easier with the all-new Leith Direct service. In just a matter of minutes, you can go through each step and decide exactly what financing, payment, trade value and additional vehicle options work best for you. Request a delivery or generate a "fast pass" to further shorten the delivery time.
"All used cars are market priced with no hassle pricing, so no back and forth," said Danny Williams, COO of Leith. "We have thousands of hand-picked, local used vehicles on LeithCars.com, and if you change your mind in three days and within three hundred miles, just bring it back."
Customers have always considered Leith to be the Name You Can Trust. Now with Leith Direct as an additional option, you have the convenience to get your next car with the simple click of a button. Of course, you can continue to shop for your next car the traditional way. The addition of Leith Direct online buying, is just one more reason for Leith customers to say, "It's Easier Here."
LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for three years running, according to Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. Explore why it's easier at LeithCars.com. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.
