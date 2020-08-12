NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association today announced YouTube gaming sensation JeromeASF will host a charity livestream of his popular YouTube Channel to benefit the organization. JeromeASF will be joined by his millions of followers and thousands of MDA families, including MDA's Houston Ambassador, Fabiola Amaya who will play with JeromeASF for part of the stream. The event will connect thousands of MDA families with the millions who follow and play with JeromeASF on Saturday, August 15 from 6:30-9:30pm.
This event is part of the growing MDA Let's Play gaming community who connect and raise awareness and funds for research care and advocacy to transform the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.
The event will include additional cameos from the MDA community and JeromeASF's special guests, with Minecraft specific challenges that donors will initiate when they donate in the stream.
Challenges include:
- $5 Spawn a bee on a random player
- $10 Gives everyone 64 arrows
- $20 Will give buddy a random Item
- $25 Spawn a creeper on JeromeASF
- $50 Launch a buddy 100 blocks into the air
- $75 Jerome gets stuck to the ground for 3 minutes
- $100 Will summon a creeper on buddies
- $150 Jerome will be able to tame a wolf
- $200 Jerome will get an ender eye
- $250 Jerome will be jailed for 5 minutes
- $400 All buddies will be jailed for 5 minutes
- $500 Clear everyone's inventory
To join the MDA Let's Play community and the charity stream this weekend, subscribe to JeromeASF's YouTube channel and join the MDA Let's Play on Discord. To stay connected with the MDA Let's Play gaming community, follow MDA on Twitch and follow @MDAorg on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
"I remember MDA from growing up watching the telethon and it's so incredible for me to be able to use my platform to continue that fundraising effort in the gaming community," said JeromeASF. "I can't wait to introduce a new audience to the work of MDA with this charity stream and be part of the mission to transform the lives of people living with neuromuscular diseases," he continued.
"Building the MDA Let's Play gaming community has been critical to raising awareness for the diseases we cover to a much broader audience and it's allowed our families a great way to stay connected, even in a pandemic, from which our patients are at the highest risk," said Lynn O'Connor Vos, President and CEO of MDA. "We're all so excited to welcome JeromeASF into the MDA family to meet our gaming community and join the progress we're making through fundraising, bringing treatments and care to hundreds of thousands of families across the country who rely on our support," she added.
About JeromeASF:
Jerome Aceti, or JeromeASF as he is known online, has 5.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel currently and is growing rapidly. Aceti has worked closely with major brands including Microsoft, Geico, Sony, Intel, Totino's, 7-Eleven and more. Aceti is a co-founder of one of the top 10 Minecraft servers worldwide, is a frequent live-streamer and is ranked as a Top 150 Twitch streamer.
About the Muscular Dystrophy Association
For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.