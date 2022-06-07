E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk is Brand's Most Sought After Product
LIVERMORE,Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlexiSpot, the maker of best-in-class ergonomic products that help consumers adapt to a world in motion, celebrated their 2nd Annual World Brand day with a bang, by partnering with YouTube tech influencer, Linus, who's video promoting the brand's most durable standing desk, the E7 Pro Plus, helped to elevate the product to "hot ticket item" status in record time.
The Linus Tech Tips video featured the E7 Pro Plus desk, which was custom-made with radiators to create a cool and unique desktop. The video was released on YouTube on the Linus Tech Tips channel just ahead of FlexiSpot's Brand Day and quickly racked up over 1 million views, which helped to make the E7 one of the most sought after items during the Brand Day sales period. The E7 reached a click rate of over 64% in the first hour after the video was released.
"We are so honored to have partnered with such an influential tech figure as Linus just ahead of our annual brand day event," says Lane Xiang, FlexiSpot CEO. "Our E7 Pro Plus standing desk is not only our most sought after product but our most durable and stable with a 15 year warranty, showing our customers that we believe in our product."
FlexiSpot's E7 Pro Plus standing desk is designed for hard-core workaholics, and is the brand's most durable model with enhanced stability and lifting speed. Able to tackle even the toughest jobs, this scratch and stain resistant ergonomic desk frame are a must-have for the most conscientious work-from-home enthusiast. Features include:
- Super stability during movements and even at the highest positions
- Dual-motor lifting system and enhanced structure provide maximum stability
- Desk frame made of carbon steel and embedded installation provides more stability
- Moves smoothly and steadily, keeping your devices placed on top safe and sound
- Sturdy enough to stand still even when raised to the highest level
- There is no topple-over at every angle
- Weight capacity of 355lbs, which is sufficient for most WFH needs
- 15-year warranty is guaranteed as our E7 passed 20k motion tests in our lab. Ideally, it would work for about 15 years if you transit between sitting and standing for 4 cycles on a daily basis.
