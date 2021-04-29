NEW YORK, Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, and Center for Creative Leadership (CCL)®, a top-ranked, global provider of leadership development, today announced they are partnering to provide high-impact learning opportunities to help develop and support the business leaders of today.
Founded in 1970, CCL has offices on four continents and has worked with two-thirds of the Fortune 1000. The non-profit, with a focus serving leaders at all levels, is dedicated to advancing the understanding, practice, and development of leadership for the benefit of society worldwide.
As a result of this new partnership, CCL will provide YPO with customized executive learning events for its members and key associates, focused on teaching critical skills to help them become more effective leaders. In addition, YPO will also facilitate introductions between YPO members and chapters with CCL for planning and execution of local learning events, programs and opportunities.
"We are excited to partner with CCL, an organization so closely aligned with our mission of creating better leaders through learning and idea exchange," said YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi. "YPO and CCL both are invested in improving the world by supporting the development of leaders throughout their journeys, and this partnership is a wonderful way to further our goals."
"Like YPO, CCL is strongly mission-driven and committed to building a better world through better leadership," said CCL President and CEO John R. Ryan. "We've long admired YPO's global community of very talented leaders and look forward to partnering with this outstanding organization to foster even greater leadership effectiveness."
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.
The Center for Creative Leadership (CCL)® is a top-ranked, global, nonprofit provider of leadership development. Over the past 50 years, we've worked with organizations of all sizes from around the world, including more than 2/3 of the Fortune 1000. Our cutting-edge solutions are steeped in extensive research and our work with hundreds of thousands of leaders at all levels.
