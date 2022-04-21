This top-tier relationship will provide impactful and engaging learning experiences for YPO members, leveraging content from across Goldman Sachs as well as access to Advisors from its Private Wealth Management franchise.
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announced a strategic, exclusive relationship with Goldman Sachs in the financial services category. This top-tier relationship will provide impactful and engaging learning experiences for YPO members, leveraging content from across Goldman Sachs as well as access to Advisors from its Private Wealth Management franchise.
For more than 150 years, Goldman Sachs has worked with the world's leading businesses, entrepreneurs and institutions, rooted in its principles of building and instilling trust, fostering deep and impactful relationships and connections, embracing diversity, inclusion and representation, and accelerating economic progress for all.
In collaboration with YPO, Goldman Sachs will shape a variety of unique and experiential opportunities for business leaders worldwide, pulling resources from various parts of the firm. The experiences will be focused on key areas including investing and market insights, estate and tax planning, philanthropy, capital sourcing, the evolving digital assets landscape, ESG investing and more.
"We are thrilled to work with YPO," said John Mallory, Co-Head of Goldman Sachs Global Private Wealth Management. "Through this strategic relationship, we look forward to building greater connections between our Region Heads and the YPO community, as well as providing a dedicated concierge service that gives all YPO members access to the resources, research and expertise of Goldman Sachs."
Goldman Sachs has a long history of supporting business owners and entrepreneurs, helping to take on critical wealth-planning aspects so they can continue to focus on growing their businesses. The firm advises entrepreneurs at every stage of their careers, from basic trust and estate components to more complex wealth-planning elements.
"At the core of YPO's beliefs is supporting a community of chief executives within a trusting, diverse and inclusive environment," said Xavier Mufraggi, CEO of YPO. "By creating this relationship, we are thrilled to collaborate with Goldman Sachs and its network of subject matter experts who are so closely aligned with YPO's mission and can provide our members with exclusive, top-notch financial expertise and insights."
YPO members span 142 countries worldwide across more than 470 chapters.
About YPO:
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.
About The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
