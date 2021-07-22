LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ytel, a leading Communications Platform-as-s-Service (CPaaS) software company that helps businesses engage their customers, prospects, employees and vendors using multi-channel communications consisting of voice, texts, email and other communications methods via a powerful API or seamlessly through low code Workflow software, announced its latest achievement in compliance.
Ytel has fully complied with a new program by the Federal Communications Commission called STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited / Secure Handling of Asserted Information Using Tokens), a set of technical standards that telecommunications carriers are required to adopt to help to prevent "spoofing" by robocallers and fraudsters.
Although service providers have had until June 30, 2021 to complete a successful deployment of STIR/SHAKEN technology, the Ytel team has worked diligently on it since early 2019. We were involved with the creation of the standard which positions Ytel to optimally help brands and consumers in the United States.
Now, Ytel is one of the first in the nation to comply with STIR/SHAKEN as it was implemented on the June 30, 2021 deadline. This is significant as some of the largest carriers in the nation were struggling to fully comply with the new regulations.
Nick Newsom, CEO of Ytel states, "Ytel is leading the industry in communications compliance and we continue to excel in meeting our customers' needs." Ytel's powerful CPaaS software serves Mid-size and Enterprise size companies with a combination of communications services that is unparalleled in the industry.
Brian Keep, COO of Ytel adds, "The complexity of meeting the FCC's STIR/SHAKEN new regulations was a massive initiative by Ytel and our team performed beautifully. To meet the June 30th deadline was a major accomplishment and we are monitoring the major carriers to follow suit, as well."
Ytel provides other critical capabilities for its business clients and their customers including digital security such as Two Factor Authentication (2FA) as data breaches and leaked consumer information often make headlines. Consumers want to feel safe and secure with the companies they choose to do business with, and Ytel has worked extremely hard to gain their clients' trust and the consumers' trust by focusing on compliance as a core competency.
About Ytel, Inc.
Ytel's communication solutions enable businesses and developers to easily build SMS, voice and email capabilities into any application. Ytel's communication APIs improve customer experience and drive operational efficiency. As an enterprise carrier in the cloud, Ytel improves the speed and deliverability of your conversational business messaging without compromising security. Founded in 2012, Ytel services more than 5,000 midsize and enterprise customers helping their businesses grow through communication and brand equity. Contact Sean Dailey at Ytel at +1(855) 217-8271 or by email at sean@ytel.com.
