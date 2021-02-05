LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ytel, a leading provider of business communication solutions, announced the addition of Verified SMS and Verified Calls by Google to the Ytel platform. These features enable Ytel's business clients to build trust and prevent scams. With Verified SMS and Verified Calls, brands can leverage sender authentication and branding features to deliver highly secure, trustworthy communications.
"Over the years, I have seen answer rates decrease because customers don't have a great way of knowing if the caller actually represents the business they say they are with," said Nick Newsom, CEO of Ytel. "With Verified SMS and Verified Calls that all changes. We help businesses gain a far greater level of trust from their customers while increasing answer rates and reducing threats from bad actors."
Verified SMS and Verified Calls by Google works by authenticating that each text message and call was sent by the business registered to send it. If verified, consumers using an Android phone with up-to-date messaging and phone applications will see the sender's business name, logo, and a verification badge. These important verifications notify customers who are contacting them and instills added confidence in consumers that it isn't a scam or spam.
"Trust is central in the relationship between brands and their consumers. Unfortunately, third-party bad actors can jeopardize that trust with unverified calls and texts," said Brian Keep, COO of Ytel. "The addition of verified SMS and calls to Ytel's communications platform enhances brand communication and maintains the hard earned trust businesses have developed with their customers."
Brands are always looking for a better way to effectively communicate with their prospects and customers. Having the Brand logo at the top of the conversation, with their business name, and a verified check badge establishes the trust needed to have meaningful conversations.
About Ytel, Inc.
Ytel is a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with both turnkey software and APIs for helping businesses call and text more efficiently.
