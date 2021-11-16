LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ytel, a leading cloud communications platform provider, today announced the launch of the first-ever Communications Triangle, including a business phone system with video collaboration (UCaaS) and advanced contact center software (CCaaS), built on top of developer APIs (CPaaS). The communication triangle utilizes a purpose-built carrier network delivering HD quality and multiple modes of communication, including voice, SMS, and more.
With this multi-channel workforce communication software, users only need access to the internet, and no special equipment is required. With the addition of UCaaS to Ytel's CPaaS and CCaaS offerings, businesses can provide a more seamless customer experience. Actions like transferring a conversation from the contact center to an employee's handset are simplified for Ytel's customers.
The decision to add UCaaS was driven by research into phone systems Ytel could suggest to their customers.
"We were shocked to find out that only 20% of businesses had migrated to cloud-based phone systems. For years, our existing customers, particularly those using our cloud contact center software, have been encouraging us to provide a phone system that their entire workforce could use – not just their contact center agents," said Brian Keep, COO of Ytel. "They weren't getting the multi-channel tools or HD call quality from their phone system that they had come to expect with Ytel's cloud contact center. It was with these customers in mind that we committed to adding Ytel UCaaS into our product offering."
Many of Ytel's customers were also stuck with on-premise phone systems that were single-channel, didn't accommodate a growing remote and mobile workforce, and had difficulty handling simple requests like receiving a transferred call from the cloud contact center. Ytel decided to offer a solution in-house that meets the increasing demand industry-wide for a unified platform to support those needs.
"Ytel UCaaS is far more than a phone system because in addition to allowing calls on a hard phone, browser, and mobile device, it also allows for texting, live chat, and video conferencing – all from a single platform," continued Keep.
Per Ytel standards, all product offerings are accessible in a unified interface, reducing complexity for mid-size and enterprise companies that often require three to five different vendors to accomplish the same task Ytel provides out of the box. Using the full product suite together makes for a more user-friendly experience for customers and employees.
Businesses using UCaaS solutions become more sophisticated and naturally gain the need for contact center and communication API offerings. Ytel's all-in-one Communications Triangle now meets those requirements. Learn more about our UCaaS solution.
About Ytel, Inc.
Ytel's unified communications experience enables multi-channel workforce communication, advanced contact center engagement capabilities, and programmable APIs for adding voice and SMS features into any application. As an enterprise carrier in the cloud, Ytel improves the quality of business communications without compromising security. Founded in 2012, Ytel services more than 5,000 midsize and enterprise customers helping their businesses grow through communication and brand equity. Contact Matt Bos at Ytel at +1(855) 217-8271 or by email at matt.bos@ytel.com.
