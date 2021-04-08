AUBURN, Mass., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI's air bearing motion product line is expanding. The new A-523 Z-Tip-Tilt low profile nano-positioning and alignment stage is based on a frictionless motion concept with air bearings and ironless 3-phase linear motors. The parallel-kinematics design with 3 linear motors and high-resolution linear encoders (1nm) combines high accuracy and force capacity with an ultra-low profile. The compact format provides a rotation range up to 2° in theta-X / theta-Y and 5mm vertical (Z travel) range with excellent dynamics (up to 1g acceleration). The 250mm diameter (10") platform can carry loads of 8kg (~18lbs), while the low profile of only 60mm (2.4") keeps the center of gravity down, a great advantage in dynamic applications. The A-523 can be combined with the A-361 X-Y-θ Air Bearing Alignment Stage to form a very compact and low profile 6-axis precision motion system.

PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades.

About PI

PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.

