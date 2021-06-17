RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaloni™, an award-winning leader in data management and DataOps, today announced the 6.4 release of the Zaloni Arena DataOps platform. The latest release adds new features that expedite data discovery and data access requests and improve user productivity through customizable business glossaries and automated workflow triggers.
"Once customers establish a DataOps foundation, many are looking at ways to continuously improve and optimize their data supply chain," said Susan Cook, CEO of Zaloni. "Zaloni's latest release provides new automated governance and data consumption features that deliver trusted data to end users faster than ever before."
The new features included in the 6.4 release of Zaloni Arena include:
- Simplified Data Access Requests: Easily request access to data through the data catalog. Data owners are notified and can easily grant or deny access through an automated workflow while maintaining data security, enforcing data governance policies, and reducing time to insight.
- Integrated and Customizable Business Glossaries: Create an enterprise-wide business glossary to enrich the data catalog, provide consistency and business context for data, and improve data searchability for business-oriented users.
- Accelerated Data Onboarding with Data Discovery Wizard: Quickly discover, understand, and annotate data sources with a few simple clicks. While cataloging the metadata, data can be ingested or left in place, creating a balanced data lakehouse.
- Automated Data Governance and Operations Through Workflow Triggers: Build and deploy event and time-based workflow triggers to automate data operations and governance activities to improve efficiency and accelerate data onboarding and processing.
To learn more about how the Zaloni Arena DataOps platform can optimize your data costs and accelerate time to insight, visit http://www.zaloni.com/arena-overview.
---
Zaloni to Showcase Cutting-Edge DataOps and Cloud Data Governance Strategies with CDOs and Industry Thought Leaders at the Second Annual DataOps Virtual Event
Join Zaloni on August 25th at 12:00pm ET for an afternoon of strategy sessions presented by leading DataOps thought leaders. Sessions will explore how modern, collaborative DataOps (along with enterprise-wide governance) can drive analytics initiatives, particularly in the cloud. Concluding the virtual event will be a fireside chat: Where are CDOs are investing?
DataOps Virtual Event speaker line-up:
- Doug Laney, Innovation Fellow, Data & Analytics Strategy, West Monroe and Author of "Infonomics"
- Jatin Hansoty, Director of Engineering, Zaloni
- Alan Chhabra, SVP, WW Partners, MongoDB
- Ashwin Nayak, VP of Engineering, Zaloni
- Valerie Logan, CEO & Founder, The Data Lodge
- Roy Hasson, Principal Product Manager, AWS
- Gokula Mishra, Chief Data Analytics Officer, Dynamic Datalytics
- Ken Kryst, Partner, PWC
- Cody Rich, Solutions Engineer, Zaloni
- Cindi Howson, Chief Data Strategy Officer, ThoughtSpot
- Gail Evans, Technology Executive, Mercer
- Susan Cook, CEO, Zaloni
- Jodi Morton, Chief Data Officer, KPMG
Learn more and register for the event here, https://www.zaloni.com/dataops-virtual-event-second-annual/.
About Zaloni
At Zaloni, we believe in the unrealized power of data. Our DataOps software platform, Arena, streamlines data pipelines through an augmented catalog, automated governance, and self-service consumption to reduce IT costs, accelerate analytics, and standardize security. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering exceptional data governance built on an extensible, machine-learning platform that both improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more, visit http://www.zaloni.com.
Media Contact:
Annie Bishop
Media Contact
Annie Bishop, Zaloni, (919) 323-4050, abishop@zaloni.com
SOURCE Zaloni