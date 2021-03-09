RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaloni™, a leader in enterprise DataOps software, today announced the 6.2 release of the Arena™ platform. The release includes a key new feature that accelerates digital transformation by extending cataloging capabilities beyond just data. Users can catalog data-related assets such as AI/ML models, code repositories, API endpoints, and reports, making it easy for data analysts and scientists to find trusted and secure data and associated assets easily in one location to reduce time to insight.
Companies challenged with data sprawl and fragmented ecosystems struggle with enterprise-wide visibility and control of data and related digital assets, increasing risk and hindering productivity. Arena's new cataloging feature allows companies to effectively manage and govern their data and analytics assets to ensure data security and compliance with governance policies. Additionally, the catalog enables sharing and collaboration of data assets across teams, reducing duplication of effort and fostering knowledge sharing.
With the opportunity to catalog a range of asset types securely in the Arena platform, companies are able to provide data and related assets in a single location with self-service access for data scientists and data analysts, improving advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning outcomes.
"Arena 6.2 allows customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by creating a marketplace of digital assets with governance and self-service access," said Ben Sharma, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Zaloni. "By creating a digital asset registry with a catalog of various assets, Arena standardizes access and improves employee productivity to make data goals a reality."
In addition to extending the data catalog, the latest release allows customers to run the Arena platform within containers managed by Kubernetes and, as part of Zaloni's continued effort advancing the platform offering with various cloud partners, Arena 6.2 is fully operational and certified on Azure HDI4.
At Zaloni, we believe in the unrealized power of data. Our data management software provides an enterprise DataOps platform, including an augmented catalog that enables self-service data provisioning. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering exceptional data governance built on an extensible, machine-learning platform that both improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more, visit http://www.zaloni.com.
