RESEARCH TRIANGLE CENTER, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaloni™, an award-winning leader in data governance and DataOps, today announced a new partnership with CData Software, a premier provider of data connectivity solutions, to provide over 250 data source connectors in the Zaloni Arena platform. The partnership provides extensive real-time data connectivity in Zaloni Arena, expanding data cataloging, governance, and observability across distributed data environments.
"Data fragmentation has become a major roadblock for many DataOps teams looking to develop an effective data management and governance strategy," said Amit Sharma, CData's CEO. "CData's partnership with Zaloni enables customers to easily connect and access enterprise data in real-time, closing the gap between data and insights."
Zaloni's customers can quickly and easily connect and catalog data sources via self-service, eliminating time spent on custom development and reducing IT costs. Once a data source is connected, Arena provides:
- Improved data visibility: Discover and catalog data, import technical metadata, and enrich business metadata with the option to ingest data into a new environment or leave data where it currently resides.
- Ensured data quality and security: Enforce governance policies and ensure data quality through data profiling, data classification, data quality checks, token masking, data lineage, and role-based access controls.
- Reduced time to insight: Provide secure, self-service data access, ELT capabilities, and provisioning to BI tools, AI/ML applications, or analytics sandboxes.
"As tech stacks continue to grow in complexity, it's essential that our customers have easy connectivity to manage and govern new data sources," said Susan Cook, Zaloni's CEO. "Our partnership with CData opens up endless possibilities for our customer's analytics and AI/ML initiatives through seamless connections to over 250 real-time sources."
For more information about Arena's connectors, visit https://www.zaloni.com/data-source-connectors.
About Zaloni
At Zaloni, we believe in the power of data. Our intelligent governance and observability software, the Zaloni Arena Data Governance platform, rapidly and securely delivers trusted data for advanced analytics and AI/ML use cases. Zaloni Arena brings efficiency to complex data environments through an intelligent and collaborative data catalog, automated governance, and unified observability to reduce IT costs and accelerate time to insight. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering trusted data through a governance platform that both improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more visit http://www.zaloni.com.
About CData
CData Software (http://www.cdata.com), makes it easy to connect, integrate, and automate enterprise data. As a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, CData specializes in the development of standard drivers and data integration tools for real-time access to online or on-premises applications, databases, and web APIs. You can reach the company via email at info@cdata.com, or online at http://www.cdata.com.
