RESEARCH TRIANGLE CENTER, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaloni™, an award-winning leader in data governance and DataOps, today announced a new program to help customers achieve better data governance faster and more cost-effectively on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) with the new Zaloni Arena DataOps Platform's Concourse package.
The new program offers a 15% discount on a 1-year license for Zaloni Arena's Concourse package and $3,000 in AWS credits (to be redeemed in the first two months). The offer will be available to new customers who purchase through AWS Marketplace, now through December 31, 2021.
"We're pleased to offer new Zaloni customers a frictionless path of lower license costs and free AWS credits to help accelerate better data governance," said Susan Cook, CEO of Zaloni. "Coupled with our fast SaaS deployment and native integration with AWS services, this offering will help customers fill gaps like data lineage, quality and policy enforcement quickly and without breaking the bank."
Zaloni Arena provides data stewards and data professionals with the ability to create, execute and enforce governance policies, provide business context, run data quality, profile data, and track data lineage. Through a single, integrated platform, Zaloni Arena delivers a unified view across multiple AWS accounts and regions, as well as on-premises environments, providing transparency and control to deliver trusted and high-quality data to consumers, and accelerate time to insights.
Zaloni Arena uniquely provides:
- Cataloging and governance across multiple AWS accounts and regions.
- Data catalog shopping cart with data access request management.
- Business and operational metadata with bi-directional synchronization with AWS Glue.
- Low code/no code UI to orchestrate and connect AWS services for data discovery, profiling, token masking, and data quality.
For more information about the Arena discount and to access the free trial, visit https://www.zaloni.com/aws-governance-solution/.
About Zaloni
At Zaloni, we believe in the unrealized power of data. Our DataOps software, the Zaloni Arena platform, streamlines data pipelines through an augmented catalog, automated governance, and self-service consumption to reduce IT costs, accelerate analytics, and standardize security. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering trusted data through a unified DataOps platform that both improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more, visit http://www.zaloni.com.
