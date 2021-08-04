RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaloni™, an award-winning leader in data management and DataOps, today announced the release of a new fully-managed, software as a service (SaaS) offering in its Concourse level package of the Zaloni Arena DataOps platform. The offering brings enhanced business-focused data cataloging and data governance capabilities, purpose-built and optimized specifically for Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The Arena Concourse package provides visibility and control across AWS accounts, verifying data quality and protecting personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive attributes to ensure security and compliance to drive governance initiatives and deliver trusted data to data consumers through a self-service data marketplace. The package will be available exclusively in the AWS Marketplace.
"Organizations today face challenges transitioning their data governance practice to the cloud due to complex data architectures and difficulty standardizing governance policies across cloud and on-premises environments," said Ashwin Nayak, Vice President of Engineering at Zaloni. "Having a robust data governance framework and a cloud-native DataOps platform is key to effectively deliver trusted data to consumers across the enterprise while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The Concourse package of Arena solves this problem through native integration with AWS Glue, AWS Lake formation, Amazon EMR, Amazon Athena, and Amazon Redshift."
Arena's Concourse package provides data stewards and data professionals with the ability to create, execute and enforce governance policies, provide business context, run data quality, profile data, and track data lineage. The package delivers a unified view across multiple AWS accounts and on-premises environments, providing transparency and control to deliver trusted and high-quality data to consumers, and increase data pipeline productivity. The Arena Concourse package provides:
- Improved visibility and enhanced business metadata: Search and discover data, create business glossaries, and easily add business metadata to build a rich data catalog across AWS accounts and on-premises environments.
- Increased productivity and efficiency with automated data governance: Automatically profile data, mask or tokenize sensitive data, run data quality checks, track data lineage, and easily define and enforce governance policies within a single unified platform.
- Simplified data access while ensuring data privacy and security: Reduce time to insight through streamlined delivery of high-quality, trusted data to data consumers by providing frictionless, self-service access to find, understand, and provision data in a way that reduces reliance on IT while being governed and secure through role-based access controls and data access requests.
- Operational excellence on AWS: Integration with AWS services operationalizes data governance and provides a seamless, fully managed experience as a SaaS offering.
"Having that single pane of glass visibility across tools, technologies, and environments along with the ability to create, execute, and enforce policies are essential for data governance in the cloud," said Susan Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Zaloni. "Zaloni's new Concourse package of Arena helps customers transition data governance from a purely defensive strategy into a modern DataOps discipline that emboldens people, process, and technology to deliver business value."
The latest product offering furthers the relationship between Zaloni and AWS. Zaloni is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner and has attained AWS Competencies including the AWS Data and Analytics Competency and the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency by demonstrating deep expertise, technical proficiency, and proven success in helping customers achieve their data goals.
For more information about the Arena Concourse offering and to access the free trial, visit https://www.zaloni.com/aws-governance-solution/.
About Zaloni
At Zaloni, we believe in the unrealized power of data. Our DataOps software, the Zaloni Arena platform, streamlines data pipelines through an augmented catalog, automated governance, and self-service consumption to reduce IT costs, accelerate analytics, and standardize security. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering exceptional data governance built on an extensible, machine-learning platform that both improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more, visit http://www.zaloni.com.
