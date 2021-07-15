RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaloni™, an award-winning leader in data management and DataOps, today announced that it has been named the "2021 MongoDB Technology Partner of the Year" by MongoDB, the leading modern general-purpose database platform. The award recognizes Zaloni's ability to drive data modernization and enable new analytics use cases for customers.
"Zaloni is honored to be named the 2021 MongoDB Technology Partner of the Year," said Susan Cook, CEO of Zaloni. "The award speaks to Zaloni's success in accelerating cloud migration and enabling a unified DataOps approach that transforms how companies manage and govern their data across today's complex data ecosystems."
The partnership simplifies data migration from legacy systems to MongoDB Atlas, the company's multi-cloud document database service, while providing end-to-end DataOps capabilities through the Zaloni Arena DataOps platform. Arena provides complete visibility and control of the data supply chain to enable better, faster analytics, reduce the burden on IT, and lower data costs.
"We are pleased to announce Zaloni as MongoDB's Technology Partner of the Year, " said Alan Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. "Zaloni delivers incredibly bold, innovative data modernization solutions for businesses and industries across the world."
For more information about the Zaloni and MongoDB partnership, visit zaloni.com/mongodb.
Zaloni to Showcase Cutting-Edge DataOps and Cloud Data Governance Strategies with CDOs and Industry Thought Leaders at the Second Annual DataOps Virtual Event
Join Zaloni on August 25th at 12:00pm ET for an afternoon of strategy sessions presented by leading DataOps thought leaders, including MongoDB's Alan Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners.
Sessions will explore how modern, collaborative DataOps (along with enterprise-wide governance) can drive analytics initiatives, particularly in the cloud. Concluding the virtual event will be a fireside chat: Where are CDOs are investing?
DataOps Virtual Event speaker line-up:
- Doug Laney, Author of Infonomics and Innovation Fellow, Data & Analytics Strategy, West Monroe
- Jatin Hansoty, Director of Engineering, Zaloni
- Alan Chhabra, SVP, WW Partners, MongoDB
- Ashwin Nayak, VP of Engineering, Zaloni
- Valerie Logan, CEO & Founder, The Data Lodge
- Roy Hasson, Principal Product Manager, AWS
- Gokula Mishra, Chief Data Analytics Officer, Dynamic Datalytics
- Ken Kryst, Partner, PWC
- Cody Rich, Solutions Engineer, Zaloni
- Cindi Howson, Chief Data Strategy Officer, ThoughtSpot
- Gail Evans, Chief Digital Officer, Mercer
- Susan Cook, CEO, Zaloni
- Jodi Morton, Chief Data Officer, KPMG
Learn more and register for the event here, https://www.zaloni.com/dataops-virtual-event-second-annual/.
About Zaloni
At Zaloni, we believe in the unrealized power of data. Our DataOps software, Arena, provides an active catalog that enables self-service data collaboration and consumption. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering exceptional data governance built on an extensible, machine-learning platform that improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more, visit http://www.zaloni.com.
