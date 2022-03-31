Zaloni and Eckerson Group will host a virtual event for evaluating Data Governance Platforms on April 26, 2022.
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 26, 2022, Eckerson Group and Zaloni™ will host a virtual event that focuses on Data Governance Platforms.
"Data governance technology is converging," says Wayne Eckerson, president of Eckerson Group and moderator for the event. In the past, organizations purchased data governance functionality from different vendors, but today, they can obtain all the data governance capabilities they need from a single vendor. "There is now a race among vendors to offer comprehensive support for all data governance capabilities on a single platform," he adds.
The CDO TechVent is a half-day virtual event designed to help data leaders accelerate the process of evaluating and selecting emerging technologies and products and learn best practices for implementing them.
"It's often challenging for companies to identify which products are best suited for their unique use cases as technology innovation quickens and more products are released," says Michele Reister, VP of Marketing at Zaloni. "With Zaloni's upcoming participation in the CDO TechVent, we are looking forward to helping data teams understand how we can support and accelerate their data governance journey with our Zaloni Arena platform."
Agenda:
The half-day event features a keynote, "How to Succeed with Data Governance & Pick the Right Tools," by Sean Hewitt and Josh Reid, senior consultants at Eckerson Group. It will then feature a technology panel of leading data governance platform providers and will include Zaloni's CTO, Ashwin Nayak. The panelists will debate "How to Evaluate and Select a Data Governance Platform". This is followed by small group discussions among attendees hosted by the event sponsor. The event will end with a digital reception where speakers will summarize key takeaways and take questions from the audience.
Eckerson Group hosts CDO TechVent events three times a year on different emerging technologies. The inaugural event covered Data Catalogs. 2022 topics include data observability and data sharing. Registration is now open for the April 26th event focusing on data governance platforms.
About Zaloni
At Zaloni, we believe in the power of data. Our intelligent governance and observability software, the Zaloni Arena Data Governance platform, rapidly and securely delivers trusted data for advanced analytics and AI/ML use cases. Zaloni Arena brings efficiency to complex data environments through an intelligent and collaborative data catalog, automated governance, and unified observability to reduce IT costs and accelerate time to insight. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering trusted data through a governance platform that both improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more visit http://www.zaloni.com.
About Eckerson Group
Eckerson Group is a global research, consulting, and advisory firm that helps organizations get more value from data. Our experts think critically, write clearly, and present persuasively about data analytics. They specialize in data strategy, data architecture, self-service analytics, master data management, data governance, and data science. Organizations rely on them to demystify data and analytics and develop business-driven strategies that harness the power of data. Eckerson Group owns and operates the Industry Data Benchmarks program and Rate My Data benchmarking platform.
