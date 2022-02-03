LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappi, the agile platform designed for creators, today announced it has reached a critical milestone of $50 million in sales in 2021, representing more than 30 percent growth over the previous year. Additionally, Zappi added over 100 new employees throughout the year from departments including sales, customer success, engineering, data science, research and more, while still maintaining strong employee retention.
Other notable 2021 activity includes acquiring Chicago-based start-up Data Quorum, being named Best Place to Work in the Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, adding former CMO of Nielsen and WeWork Marcy Shinder to the board of directors, developing and signing the MRS NetZero pledge to drive environmental sustainability in the market research industry, and launching a groundbreaking new predictive advertising solution, Zappi Amplify TV.
"We have invested significantly in our technology and talent over the past few years," Zappi chief executive officer Steve Phillips commented. "The fact that Zappi is growing and has nearly zero churn in our top 100 accounts proves that clients are seeing the benefit of this investment."
Starting this year, Zappi's business model is 100 percent software-as-a-service based. Looking ahead into 2022, Zappi will increasingly mine its large data lake for additional insight tools. The company has already released a predictive advertising model and macro insights reporting from this data lake.
Ryan Barry, president of Zappi, noted "We are laser focused on making it easy for creators to get better answers using our data. We are continuing to innovate in making our data asset go to work for our customers."
ABOUT ZAPPI
Zappi is the agile platform designed for creators. If you're part of a team that creates brands, ads or innovative new products, then we think you're a creator. With Zappi, you get access to actionable, quick and smart data for creators to amplify your creative effectiveness and shape winning innovation. Inspire your ideas and validate your creations so you can create something people love. To find out more, visit https://www.zappi.io/web/.
MEDIA CONTACT
Katie Sweet
Media Contact
Katie Sweet, Zappi, (312) 818-4144, katie.sweet@zappistore.com
SOURCE Zappi