LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced the formation of an Enterprise Team led by Babita Earle, to allow the company to further fuel their enterprise-wide adoption plan, which includes expanding partnerships and bringing on new leadership roles.
From the strong growth and performance in the enterprise space at the company just last year, particularly alongside global consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, Zappi made the decision to officially form an Enterprise Team dedicated to assisting big brands and large organizations drive impact through insights on a global scale.
This segment has been particularly developed for those who wish to digitize and scale learnings across brands, categories, and countries — as well as obtain increased flexibility in testing and support.
Leading Zappi's efforts in this space, Babita Earle has been appointed executive vice president of global enterprise customers and partnerships. Her focus in this new role is building high calibre talent, Global Brand Partnerships, as well as maintaining a particular emphasis on the Zappi's PepsiCo and Insights Alliance partnerships.
Zappi is also pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Sharp, senior vice president of strategic enterprise customers to the team. Sharp previously served as VP, managing director at C Space, leading their CPG portfolio and building their Design & Innovation teams, among other notable roles. She brings her more than 25 years of experience.
Earle shares, "This is such an exciting time for Zappi and I am privileged to lead our ambitions in the enterprise space. We are building on the foundations of some extremely strong enterprise partnerships, amazing talent, products and platforms."
Sharp, our most recent hire, adds, "I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative company that truly partners with its customers to co-create solutions to improve marketing and innovation. I am looking forward to deepening our global partnerships to continue to add value to our customers."
In addition to these roles, the Enterprise Team will also consist of several strategic global account directors, customer success managers, and additional new hires for support.
Encouraged by the already established success of these efforts, Ryan Barry, chief revenue officer at Zappi, states, "Babita has managed our most strategic relationships and made a massive impact on our business and culture since joining us. I am truly excited to work with her in this new capacity to lead our enterprise teams and to help brands drive impact through insights, globally."
Barry continues, "I've known Karen for more than a year and have always enjoyed sharing ideas and perspectives with her, from customer success, to change management to innovation. I am thrilled to welcome Karen to our team!"
ABOUT ZAPPI
Zappi is the ad and innovation testing platform built for brands, by brands. Whether you want to screen initial creative/product ideas, guide your go-to-market plan, or optimize at any point of the process, Zappi has a solution co-built with some of the best consumer brands on the market. In Zappi's platform, your insights grow more valuable the more you test and learn. To find out more, visit https://www.zappi.io/web.
