BOSTON, Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced that Alice Saje has joined the company as executive vice president of operations. In this role, she will be responsible for leading Zappi's global operations team across support, market expansion, fulfillment and business operations. She will also serve as an active member of the company's leadership team.
Prior to joining Zappi, Saje spent a decade at innovative global payment platform WorldFirst. She contributed to the company's growth story in many ways, including creating a continuous improvement function, overseeing prioritization, and leading global cross-functional teams through operational problem solving — most recently working on the integration of WorldFirst into Ant Financial, part of the Alibaba Group.
"I'm so pleased to have the privilege of joining Zappi, whose values and culture I truly admire," Saje said of joining the Zappi team. "I'm really excited to arrive at such a pivotal point for the business and to be able to support throughout the next phase of growth and beyond."
Named Marketing Research Supplier of the Year by Quirk's Media last year, Zappi builds insights solutions in partnership with brands like PepsiCo, McDonald's, Mars and Vodafone to help companies answer their most pressing business questions, learn more about their consumers and launch better ads and innovation.
Ryan Barry, Zappi's president, added, "Alice embodies Zappi's values and has led extremely complex change management, acquisition integrations, and cross-functional processes — all with a customer-centric view. She was a key player in WorldFirst's incredible success story and we are thrilled to have her join the team."
ABOUT ZAPPI
Zappi is the ad and innovation testing platform built for brands, by brands. In Zappi's single platform co-built with some of the biggest consumer brands on the market, your insights grow more valuable the more you test and learn. Start launching better ads and innovation today. To find out more, visit https://www.zappi.io/web/.
MEDIA CONTACT
Katie Sweet
Media Contact
Katie Sweet, Zappi, (312) 818-4144, katie.sweet@zappistore.com
SOURCE Zappi