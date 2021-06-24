BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced that Lauren Palmer has joined the company as senior product manager for its advertising business. An expert in designing and executing advertising research, she will be responsible for guiding Zappi's product strategy and designing solutions that help companies make more effective ads.
Palmer spent eight years at IBM where she was responsible for building the company's advertising research function. Her team developed an award-winning, cross-functional research process that transformed the way the company makes ads. Modeled after a continuous feedback loop framework, this process contributed to major improvements in KPIs and generated more actionable insights four to six times faster than historical methods.
While at IBM, Palmer also co-led the company's global customer experience program and started a research program to support product development initiatives.
Named Marketing Research Supplier of the Year by Quirk's Media last year, Zappi builds insights solutions in partnership with brands like PepsiCo, McDonald's, Mars and Verizon to help companies answer their most pressing business questions, learn more about their consumers and launch better ads and innovation.
"As a former client, I know the power of Zappi's insights platform first-hand," Palmer said. "I'm excited to join the team and help other brands transform the way they make ads and improve their marketing ROI. Our revolutionary platform removes the burdensome aspects of research and enables our clients to focus on driving meaningful business results."
Ryan Barry, Zappi's president, added, "Lauren has a proven ability to integrate advertising solutions that build better and more predictive creative across channels. She works with a precise yet agile approach, always thinking about the people surrounding the advertising development and measurement journey and the value they need to receive from advertising data. We are so excited to welcome Lauren to our team!"
Zappi is the ad and innovation testing platform built for brands, by brands.
