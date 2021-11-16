LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced it has been named Best Place to Work in the first year this category was offered by the Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards. Powered by Quirk's Media, these awards celebrate the marketing research and insights industry and shine a light on the researchers, vendors, products and services that are adding value and impact to market research.
According to Quirk's Media, the company that wins this award is one that:
- Maintains a people-first workplace culture, providing competitive compensation and benefits to all employees
- Places transparent communication as a top priority
- Consistently works to improve company culture, placing a focus on inclusivity and trust
- Provides access to career development, mentorship and other resources that build employees up and ensure their needs are met
- Promotes diversity and inclusion by sponsoring or actively promoting inclusive recruitment efforts, programs, projects, education and initiatives
"We are thrilled to be named Best Place to Work by the Marketing Research and Insight Excellence awards," said Stephen Phillips, Zappi's chief executive officer. "Everyone at Zappi works hard to ensure our company is an engaging and inclusive place to work because we know our culture is a competitive advantage. When our team members are trusted and empowered to make their own decisions and grow their own careers, Zappi wins. This award is recognition that these efforts have resulted in a best-in-class culture. Thank you to the Zappi team and Quirk's Media for making this possible."
This award comes toward the end of a year of incredible activity for Zappi that includes naming Lauren Palmer and Lindsey Gladden as senior product managers, adding award-winning CMO Marcy Shinder to the board of directors, signing the MRS NetZero pledge and launching a groundbreaking new predictive advertising solution, Zappi Amplify TV.
