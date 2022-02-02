BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service Provider, today announced a partnership with Premiere Response, a leading domestic omnichannel BPO that supports the world's most trusted brands. The collaboration allows the two companies to offer enterprise brands comprehensive and seamlessly paired visual self-service solutions alongside the high-touch care delivered by expertly trained customer service representatives for which Premiere Response is known.
Visual Self-Service is ideal to manage many of the common, sometimes tedious, customer care tasks within complex customer care programs. When partnered with highly skilled Premiere Response customer service, it frees up live agents to focus on more intensive, empathy-driven interactions.
"Premiere Response supports high profile brands with a wide variety of contact types and customer engagements – from complex to simple. Combining our expert contact handling and customer care with Zappix Visual Self-Service solutions helps us enhance the customer experience without compromising quality," said Beth Ziff, EVP, Customer Engagement, Premiere Response. "Premiere Response is committed to offering its clients exceptional customer care and continuous process improvements through efficiency identification and smart digital solutions. We're confident Zappix fits this commitment."
The partnership will join cutting edge Zappix Visual Self-Service solutions with the premium live customer service provided by Premiere Response to create customer care and crisis management capabilities perfect to meet modern consumer expectations.
"We are glad to partner with Premiere Response and deliver modern, digital customer service technology and innovative, dynamic solutions that improve the customer experience for their clients," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix President & CEO. "Visual Self-Service options will help Premiere Response clients improve both customer experience and KPIs."
The Zappix and Premiere Response partnership creates an impressive combination of engagement and efficiency. When programs engage Zappix technology, callers who connect with their IVR are provided with an option to use on-demand self-service through the Zappix Visual IVR. When they opt in, the caller receives a text message with a link to the Visual IVR. The customer then resolves their issue using their mobile phone, all through user friendly visual menus. If the customer requires further assistance, the contact will be escalated to a Premiere Response live agent.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.
About Premiere Response
Premiere Response, LLC, a wholly owned division of American Customer Care, delivers exceptional, omnichannel contact center solutions, infusing our clients' brand promise into every customer interaction. We care for the customers of some of the world's most trusted brands, designing customer experiences that inspire and make a difference in loyalty, lifetime value and brand affinity.
Premiere Response is known in the industry for its high-touch service and consultative approach. We will meet your customers wherever they choose to engage with your brand, whether by phone, chat, text, social media, online reviews or self-service tools. For more than 30 years, we have worked with major brands across multiple industries, including:
- Retail/E-commerce
- Apparel/Jewelry
- Personal Care/Wellness
- CPG/Food/Beverage/Wine/Spirits
- High End Electronics/Technology
- Consumer Products
To learn more about Premiere Response, visit http://www.PremiereResponse.com.
