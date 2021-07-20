BURLINGTON, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading Digital On-Demand Self-Service vendor, has recently deployed an Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) solution for insured motor vehicle owners calling for roadside assistance. The Zappix customer, one of the largest roadside assistance service providers in the United States, has seen impressive benefits with the initial deployment of the solution and is now expanding the service and its offering.
The solution provided a fast and easy to launch process for increasing self-service usage for the roadside assistance provider, significantly reducing the number of long, expensive calls to its customer service reps and improving the customer experience for stressed road-side callers. The AI-powered self-service solution is delivering end-to-end automation leveraging Zappix smart forms, geolocation capabilities, Google Places integration, and other powerful features.
"The Zappix IVA roadside assistance solution has quickly delivered benefits for our client as well as their customers" said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "Our self-service automation reduced what was a 6-8 minute call with an agent to a 90-second visual self-service experience. The solution is available 24/7, eliminating hold times for roadside assistance calls, and successfully containing the entire process from initial call to field technician deployment without human intervention."
When end customers call for roadside assistance, they are provided with an option to use self-service. When they choose it, the caller receives a text message with a link to the IVA solution. The customer then resolves the reason they called using their mobile phone, all in simple to use visual menus.
The new automated self-service solution has already improved the customer experience for roadside callers in multiple ways, including:
- Self-service lowers average handling time from expensive 6-8 minute long interactions to 90-seconds or less, lowering customer effort and increasing satisfaction.
- 24/7 availability completely eliminates hold times for use cases covered by the self-service solution.
- End-to-end automation removes the need for human interaction from the entire roadside assistance decision process from initial call to field technician deployment.
- Integrated geolocation services automatically finds the location of the caller and pinpoints the closest tow destination to reduce the time to a successful service request completion, or in case users are not aware of destinations.
- Call volumes handled by agents are reduced, allowing contact centers to more quickly respond to empathy-driven or complex calls where agents' skills and expertise are most valuable.
- In addition, the visual experience helps customers that are located in loud areas with vehicles passing by on the road who would have otherwise had difficulty hearing a traditional Voice IVR or live agents.
The solution drastically lowers customer effort by leveraging easy to use visual user interfaces. Mobile-friendly smart forms and seamlessly integrated backend CRM display relevant information automatically, using users' input and data from the CRM. For example, if a user requests roadside assistance, the IVA solution will display all insured vehicles when users submit their policy number, allowing them to simply choose the vehicle they're enquiring about, avoiding the need for users to manually submit vehicle details. Visual navigation and automated workflows guide callers step-by-step through the entire roadside assistance request process, making the experience straightforward and avoiding overwhelming callers.
Zappix Visual IVR handles two critical needs: provide a self-service solution that will reduce the number of calls to agents, and improve the customer experience for stressed road-side callers.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com
