BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading Digital Self-Service vendor, has deployed its self-service payment solution with the National Recovery Agency, nationwide provider of accounts receivable management, to help consumers resolve financial obligations faster, easier, and with less stress.
Zappix AI-powered digital self-service payment solution removes barriers to payment with frictionless visual user interfaces, seamlessly integrated automation, and personalized user journeys as part of a cost-effective Zappix payment solution for high-volume user bases.
Steve Kusic, CEO of National Recovery Agency tells us, "We are excited to launch the innovative Zappix payment solutions. Their focus on ease of use and personalized digital self-service fits with our mission of providing excellent customer service. Zappix solutions enable consumers to self-serve quickly and resolve financial obligations faster, easier, and with less stress."
With fast, intuitive, digital automation, Zappix solutions deliver the easy and convenient customer service experience modern consumers expect. Together, National Recovery Agency and Zappix will continue the agency's commitment to working with consumers, businesses, and other organizations to resolve debts in a timely manner.
When users opt into a Zappix payment experience, they connect to an instantly available On-Demand App leveraging API connectivity with personalized offerings including scheduled payments, payments in full, promise to pay, and discounted incentives.
"We're excited to work with the National Recovery Agency to bring innovative digital self-service automation to the payment process," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix President. "The joint solution aligns with the core focus of Zappix — providing personalized AI-powered On-Demand self-service solutions."
The new Zappix and National Recovery Agency solution offers a convenient, easy to use payment service. Seamlessly integrated payment gateways and optional promotions presented in a white-labeled, on-demand experience remove barriers and simplify the payment process.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com
About National Recovery Agency
NRA is a nationally ranked – ACA Certified agency that has evolved from a high quality performing call center into an advanced technological contact center. We are proud of our past and excited about our future. Due to NRA's extensive utilization of Artificial Intelligence under our REV-TECH ™ 'Intelligent use of Technology,' a proprietary database analytics platform, we are experiencing exceptional growth in reaching consumers who truly appreciate our assistance in improving their financial health.
As part of its services, NRA communicates with thousands of consumers daily. In working with consumers and businesses, NRA is committed to maintaining the highest ethical and legal standards in conducting operations in a professional and consumer-oriented manner.
To learn more about NRA Group, visit http://www.nationalrecovery.com
