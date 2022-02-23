BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix has enhanced its Digital Patient Engagement solution with various features designed to further improve patient outcomes, reduce administrative burden on staff, and transform patient experience.
Zappix transforms patient engagement and improves patient outcomes by providing healthcare systems, hospitals, and clinics a comprehensive digital engagement platform that enhances engagement with their patients using modern digital channels. Zappix patient engagement solutions create fast, easy to access, digital patient interactions while removing unnecessary burden from staff like scheduling, appointment reminders, patient intake, as well as reminders and instructions (both pre and post procedure).
"We are excited to expand our Digital Patient Engagement Solution to help healthcare providers and patients enjoy the modern digital experience," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix President & CEO. "As part of the 'Consumerization of Healthcare' Zappix is helping healthcare providers provide a modern, digital, and visual patient experience that keeps patients engaged while improving patient outcomes and reducing staff burden."
The enhanced Digital Patient Engagement solution leverages innovative Zappix technology through parallel tracks to create a powerful synergy of digital engagement:
- On-Demand Apps: Innovative, visual web-apps deliver digital self-service and content to patients over any digital device
- Scheduling: connect patients to a rich, app-like experience to automatically confirm, cancel, or update schedules, receive location details and directions
- Digital Reminders: Automatically deliver the information patients need exactly when they need it to boost patient preparedness and eliminate the need for reschedules
- Digital Surveys: Stay connected to the voice of your patients in real time and quickly identify improvement areas
- Referrals & Registration: Prevent patient leakage and book new appointments with referral messaging and secure, easy to use registrations forms that feed right into your systems
- Campaign Manager: Create & launch targeted, automated campaigns to engage patients via email or text with a user-friendly campaign manager tool
From large hospitals to specialist clinics, healthcare providers work hard every day to help patients heal. Scheduling appointments, properly preparing patients for procedures, and all patient engagement tasks are made easy, visual, and digital with HIPAA-compliant Zappix solutions.
About Zappix
Zappix transforms the patient journey with easy to use, modern digital patient engagement tools to improve quality of care and increase patient satisfaction and loyalty. The cloud-based solutions enable work-flow automation, rapid developments, seamless integration to EMRs & back-end systems, and provide a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solutions provide significant benefits and ROI including reducing staff burden by automating repetitive tasks like scheduling and appointment reminders, improving patient experience and satisfaction with easy access, digital communication, and creating better patient outcomes by educating and properly preparing patients.
To learn more about Zappix, go to healthcare.zappix.com.
