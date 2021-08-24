BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service provider, has expanded its mobile-based daily symptom assessment solution to include vaccination status tracking and proof of vaccination card upload capabilities as GRM Information Management intelligently manages its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Zappix "Back To Work" Solution delivers proactive daily symptom assessments pushed to unvaccinated employees via dynamic SMS or email links to keep employees, visitors, and customers in multiple GRM locations across the US, Brazil, Peru, and Colombia safe as the company continues to ramp up in-person operations.
The newly expanded capabilities empower HR managers to track the vaccination status of employees, view and verify uploaded proof of vaccination documentation, and follow up with employees who choose not to be vaccinated because of religious, medical, or alternative reasons.
"The Zappix 'Back To Work' solution has been a critical component in our reopening activities. Our employees across the USA and in our international sites have been benefiting from this solution for over a year, and we are glad to adapt the Zappix technology to our developing business needs," said Tony Acerra, VP of Operation at GRM. "The ease of attaching proof of vaccination to employee responses, the real-time alerts and the certificates of survey completion are pivotal to successfully keeping our operations safe for our employees, visitors, and customers."
The dynamic solution provides GRM with powerful capabilities and benefits to keep employees and customers safe while reopening its facilities:
- Employee vaccination survey — employees can quickly and easily fill out documentation stating their vaccination status and include pictures of documentation proving vaccination status for review by HR
- Vaccination verification and tracking — the solution allows HR management to view, verify, and confirm proofs of vaccination, and tracks the vaccination status of employees in the system allowing for easy management of company policies
- Proactive daily reminders — leveraging Zappix Outbound Engagement solution, the service automatically sends daily assessment reminders to unvaccinated employees to increase response rates
- Detailed questions, user-friendly interactions — intuitive Zappix visual interfaces present user-friendly self-assessment and an easy to use visual interface
- Analytics and reporting — comprehensive dashboard with out of the box reports track the responses, present user trends, highlight anomalies, and properly group responses based on locations and business units
- Coverage for Visitors — the solution is designed to provide visitors the ability to complete the assessment as well, and tracks of their responses
- Real-time alerts — alerts sent to management in real-time in case of an employee or visitor failing an assessment
- Multiple location support — the solution is designed to support multiple locations, presenting information for each location and rolled up to management
- Multilingual support — multilingual notifications, assessments, and certificates deployed in English, Spanish, and Portuguese
- Easily accessible proof of completion — all employees and visitors receive on their device proof of assessment on their completion tagged with the associated day and time
"With governments and business leaders implementing various phased plans for re-opening, company leaders must carefully evaluate how to bring employees back to work," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "We're glad to deliver this next evolution of our 'Back To Work' solution and help GRM continue to operate smoothly while keeping everyone safe."
The Back to Work solution leverages end-to-end automation to keep the employee assessment process fast and simple for all involved.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com
